The much-touted Covid-19 vaccines continue to demonstrate their inefficacy as breakthrough cases mount far beyond what doctors and scientists anticipated. This can be seen in full regalia as seven members of the New York Yankee’s baseball organization have tested positive for Covid-19 this week.

All had been previously vaccinated for more than two weeks.

Pitching coach Matt Blake, third base coach Phil Nevin and first base coach Reggie Willits are included in the group of those that have tested positive Wednesday. Four support staff members round out the list of seven. Six of the seven are asymptomatic.

All seven individuals that have tested positive for COVID-19 within the #Yankees organization have been fully vaccinated, per Aaron Boone. Six of the seven that have tested positive are asymptomatic. — Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) May 12, 2021

Over 85% of the staff and players had been vaccinated weeks ago, leading some to believe there was a mini-herd-immunity within the organization. That appears to be far from the case.

“Once we were past the two week threshold of the vaccine, I thought we were going to be good to go. I didn’t see this being a problem. But here we are,” starting pitcher Jameson Taillon said. “I have a brother in the medical field. He’s a critical care doctor down in Fort Myers. So I’ve talked to him a little bit. He said it is obviously possible to contract the virus, but the vaccine does protect the severe symptoms and the hospitalization rates and all that. I still think it’s a really good thing, obviously, that our guys are vaccinated, even if we’re testing positive. Seems like everyone’s symptoms are okay and everyone’s doing fine.”

The season has not been going well for Major League Baseball after they engaged in virtue signaling by moving their All-Star Game from Georgia over opposition to election integrity. They believe that Black voters are less capable than White voters of acquiring identification or filling out the basic voter forms required under the law they’re protesting.

There has been a concerted push by government, mainstream media, and “woke” corporations to promote mass vaccinations. In Ohio, they’re holding a “vaccine lottery” that will make give lucky vaccinated people millionaires, obvious medical discrimination aside. According to National File:

Mike DeWine, the Republican governor of Ohio, announced on Wednesday that the state will host a “vaccine lottery” to reward five lucky recipients of the controversial COVID vaccines with a $1 million cash prize.

DeWine, who obessively posts about the CPIVD vaccine on his official Twitter account, stated, “Two weeks from tonight on May 26th, we will announce a winner of a separate drawing for adults who have received at least their first dose of the vaccine. This announcement will occur each Wednesday for five weeks, and the winner each Wednesday will receive one million dollars.”

How many more “anomalies” regarding these vaccines have to get reported before more people start asking real questions? One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” to realize many things aren’t right with the Covid “vaccines.”

