Twitter is allowing China to use fake accounts to regularly promote communist propaganda, an Associated Press report has shown .

Liu Xiaoming, who was formerly China’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, has build a powerful Twitter account based from the use of false accounts. He amassed 119,000 followers to promote Chinese “wolf warrior” diplomacy on the monolithic social media platform.

“As I see it, there are so-called ‘wolf warriors’ because there are ‘wolfs’ in the world and you need warriors to fight them,” Liu, who is now China’s Special Representative on Korean Peninsula Affairs, wrote in a tweet published in February.

Liu received an astounding 43,000 retweets from June 2020 through February 2021. AP joined the Oxford Internet Institute to discover that an “army” of fake accounts is boosting Liu’s propaganda on the tech platform. They conducted a seven-month investigation to track the extent of China’s artificial social media reach.

“You have a seismic, slow but large continental shift in narratives,” said Queensland University senior lecturer Timothy Graham, who specializes in researching social media networks. “Steer it just a little bit over time, it can have massive impact.”

The investigation has demonstrated that Twitter is doing little if anything to stop China’s propaganda operation. […]

