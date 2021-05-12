Share the truth















The moment it was declared that Congresswoman Liz Cheney was ousted from her role as chair of the House Republican Conference, all media eyes turned to Donald Trump. Specifically, we were refreshing the page for his “Desk,” the pseudo-social site where we can get the posts we miss from his days on Twitter and Facebook. When his statement finally appeared, it didn’t disappoint one bit.

Liz Cheney is a bitter, horrible human being. I watched her yesterday and realized how bad she is for the Republican Party. She has no personality or anything good having to do with politics or our Country. She is a talking point for Democrats, whether that means the Border, the gas lines, inflation, or destroying our economy. She is a warmonger whose family stupidly pushed us into the never-ending Middle East Disaster, draining our wealth and depleting our Great Military, the worst decision in our Country’s history. I look forward to soon watching her as a Paid Contributor on CNN or MSDNC!

Cheney has been at odds with the majority of her fellow Republicans on Capitol Hill with inflammatory statements regarding President Trump. She doubled- and tripled-down in recent days, including stating yesterday on the House floor that the 2020 election wasn’t stolen.

A voice vote was all that was needed to determine her fate According to The Right Scoop, it was more than her feud with Trump that doomed her political power.

House Republicans have just voted to oust Liz Cheney from here leadership role as Conference Chair by a voice vote:

BREAKING: Rep. Liz Cheney removed from House Republican leadership by voice vote. pic.twitter.com/y5kCnUWpoN — Cheddar News 🧀 (@cheddar) May 12, 2021

#BREAKING: Liz Cheney has been removed as the House Republican Conference Chair. — Yasmeen Hassan (@YasmeenTV) May 12, 2021

BREAKING: Cheney has been ousted from her leadership post.#NexstarDC — Raquel Martin (@RaquelMartinTV) May 12, 2021

It looks like the deed is done, that Cheney is ousted, and now they’ll vote to replace her with Stefanik.

Much of the media is claiming that she was ousted because she opposed Trump. That’s partly true, but it isn’t the whole story. Byron York wrote about this today and explains that it was really because Cheney was only focused on Trump, continuing to relitigate issues from November to January, and was not focused on Biden and the 2022 elections:

Go back to January 13. Cheney, nine other Republicans vote to impeach Trump. GOP leadership takes no action against them. When some members call for vote on February 3, Cheney receives big show of support, winning 145-61. 2/16 https://t.co/Ok2LJwDZLT — Byron York (@ByronYork) May 12, 2021

York makes the point that Republicans simply weren’t all that angry with Cheney back in January, despite her vote to impeach Trump. So why are they now so angry that she has to go?

The answer, according to Byron York and others, isn’t that she voted to have him impeached, as did nine other Republicans. It wasn’t even that she took shots at him in January and February. The problem is she kept taking shots at him. In essence, she has become a single-issue politician, and when that single issue is going after an extremely popular member of your own political party, there really isn’t much that can be done other than to oust her.

Does this mean there’s disunity in the GOP? Not at all, according to Congressman Matt Gaetz. He spoke to The Post Millennial about it:

Speaking to The Post Millennial, Gaetz said that “Rep. Cheney’s record doesn’t stand with the party. This is a party that wants to stop endless wars, wants an immigration and economic policy that supports the America First agenda. This is a party that gave President Trump over 90 percent of their vote, and she made it her personal mission to fight against him, support the left-wing media’s narratives, and spit in the eye of every Republican who voted for him and supported his agenda.”

She was one of 10 Republicans who voted for the impeachment of Donald Trump as he exited the White House, on charges of “incitement of insurrection” after the Capitol riot which cost Trump supporter Ashli Babbit her life at the hands of the Capitol Hill Police. Cheney blamed Trump fully, including for the death of five people, four of whom died from medical incidents, saying that Trump “summoned,” “assembled” and “lit the flame of this attack.”

Cheney’s take is that former President Trump was responsible for the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, and that the country faced a threat “never seen before” as Trump continues to tell the story that the 2020 election was “stolen from him.” Republicans didn’t sit in the House for Cheney’s rebuke, leaving near the top of her speech.

While President Biden and the Democrats continue to say that the GOP is having an identity crisis, evidenced by Cheney’s ouster, Gaetz tells The Post Millennial that the GOP is actually rather united. Cheney’s ouster evidences that unity.

“Our party is more united now than it has been in some time,” Gaetz said. “We have a blueprint of how to reach the largest numbers of voters in history. Supporting sensible policies on immigration, trade, big tech, woke capital, and foreign policy should be the staple of our party. In all decision making, we should look at what’s in the best interest of the least among us. The hardworking Americans building a life for themselves and their families. We are the party of the worker, the patriot, and the silent majority who still believes that this is the last best hope.”

This isn’t enough. She needs to be removed from office. As a Congresswoman, we should see viable replacements for her emerge over the next few months. Some already have. It’s time for one of them to step up and primary her out.

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report, Conservative Playbook, and the American Conservative Movement have appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. Both of our YouTube accounts were banned. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Medium canceled us. Apple canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancellation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects, including death. One of our stories about the Johnson & Johnson “vaccine” causing blood clots was “fact-checked” and removed one day before the government hit the brakes on it. These questions and news items are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting canceled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ, CP, and ACM readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are on track to be short by about $4100 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Share the truth













