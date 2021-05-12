Share the truth















The mainstream media is running with the narrative that the latest “wave” of the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) to spread throughout India is the result of a new “variant.” The reality, however, is that the “vaccines” are the cause behind the variants.

Article by Ethan Huff from Natural News.

During a recent press conference of the World Health Organization (WHO), Maria Van Kerkhove, the scientist heading up the agency’s Chinese Virus response, claimed that the B.1.617 variant is believed to be the driver behind India’s “second wave.” She added that this variant is now “of global concern.”

“There is some available information to suggest increased transmissibility,” Van Kerkove stated, presenting supposedly peer-reviewed data to suggest that the B.1.617 “strain” is more transmissible than the original.

Each new “mutant” strain that magically appears is increasingly more transmissible than the last, according to authorities, which is all too convenient now that tens of millions of people are getting injected for the Wuhan Flu.

What we mean by this is that as more people get the jab, the more these variants seem to be popping up out of nowhere. This suggests that something inside the jab is causing people to become ill.

Why get vaccinated when the jabs admittedly provide no protection?

Another novel strain, known as B.1.1.7 or “the Kent Strain,” is also said to be spreading in the United Kingdom, another country where mass vaccination programs are now in full swing.

There is also the “triple-mutant” B.1.618 strain that is rearing its head in certain pockets of India but not in others. Again, it appears as though Chinese Virus injections are spreading different variants to different areas, probably by design.

Interestingly, the WHO is claiming that the B.1.617 variant is resistant to vaccines because fully vaccinated individuals have been found to be infected with it. Using common-sense instead of a pre-determined narrative, the reality is that these fully vaccinated individuals were more than likely injected with the B.1.617 variant.

A new study claims that B.1.617 has a “modest ability” to evade antibodies created by the Pfizer injection. People should still get the jab, authorities claim, because it could reduce the number of transmissions.

Other mutations spreading throughout India likewise have the ability to avoid the antibodies generated by the Pfizer jab, which again suggests that the injections are both useless and possibly even responsible for more viral spread.

The official story is that all Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) jabs still provide some protection against “severe disease,” thus warranting their continued use. Just do not expect them to be foolproof or even safe.

“The ‘vaccine’ is a fraud … selling ‘false hope’ … SNAKE OIL!” wrote one commenter at Zero Hedge about the scam that is Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) injections.

This same commenter published the findings of an April 15 study published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) that intentionally skewed the unvaccinated control group with habitual smokers to make it seem like more of them died from the “virus” than vaccinated people.

“Just watch: the covid cult members are going to counter these ‘inconvenient facts’ by focusing on the fact the vaccine reduced deaths by 72% … from 32 to 9 … totally ignoring the pool size of 1.2 million people … 32 to 9 is a statistical ZERO!”

Another pointed out Dr. Rand Paul’s confirmation that if you contract the Chinese Virus, you gain immunity to all other variants and strains. That is a far more effective way to achieve “herd immunity” than trying to jab everyone, using force if necessary.

More of the latest news about Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “variants” and their connection to the injections can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Sources for this article include:

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report, Conservative Playbook, and the American Conservative Movement have appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. Both of our YouTube accounts were banned. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Medium canceled us. Apple canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancellation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects, including death. One of our stories about the Johnson & Johnson “vaccine” causing blood clots was “fact-checked” and removed one day before the government hit the brakes on it. These questions and news items are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting canceled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ, CP, and ACM readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are on track to be short by about $4100 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Share the truth













