A farmer in Texas contacted Border Patrol when he discovered five unaccompanied migrant children on his property, adding another disturbing anecdote to the border crisis.

The girls reportedly ranging from 11 months to 7 years old were seen by the farmer suffering in the hot weather in Quemado, Texas.

He then provided the unaccompanied minors with food and shelter before federal officials arrived, as there was serious concern about their circumstances and overall wellbeing.

“It is heartbreaking to find such small children fending for themselves in the middle of nowhere,” Chief Border Patrol Agent Austin Skero II said, according to KABC-TV .

“Unfortunately this happens far too often now. If not for our community and law enforcement partners, these little girls could have faced the more than 100-degree temperatures with no help.”

The incident caught the attention of Republican Texas Rep. Tony Gonzales, who shared a photo of the girls to emphasize the severity of the border crisis .“Take a good hard look at the #BidenBorderCrisis These young girls were found outside a ranch near Quemado, Texas in #TX23. The Del Rio Sector border patrol tell me they are uninjured, healthy, and in good spirits. @POTUS enough is enough let’s work together solve this […]

