Source: AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

During a Wednesday evening meeting of the Loudoun County school board in northern Virginia, a mother delivered a fiery takedown of bigoted critical race theory in an address to board members and other concerned parents.

“In the words of Martin Luther King, Jr., I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character,” said the impassioned parent. “Now I have a dream that we will implement love, not hate, or supporting another Jim Crow’s agenda.” #Loudouncounty parents brought the ?????? at the school board meeting tonight.

This is a masterful takedown of #criticalracetheory pic.twitter.com/dHLyB2bLLH — Ian Prior (@iandprior) May 12, 2021 The parent continued, explaining the dark history of critical race theory and the threat it poses today: “CRT is not an ‘honest dialogue,’ it is a tactic that was used by Hitler and the Ku Klux Klan on slaveries very many years ago to dumb down my ancestors so we could not think for ourselves.

CRT is racist, it is abusive, it discriminates against one’s color.

Let me educate you: an […]

