Share the truth















JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images Four police officers were shot and killed during a time-frame of less than 24-hours stretching from Monday evening into Tuesday morning.

The deceased law enforcement personnel–a combination of officers and deputies–were shot in three different incidents which occurred in California and Texas.

KSBY reports detective Luca Benedetti was gunned down in San Luis Obispo, California, Monday around 5 p.m. Pacific Time, while serving a search warrant.

Thirty-seven-year-old Benedetti was met with gunfire and fatally wounded as he entered the suspect’s apartment.

Shortly thereafter, at 8:40 p.m. Central Time, two sheriff’s deputies in Concho County, Texas, were shot and killed while responding to a dog complaint.

NBCDFW 5 noted Texas Department of Public Safety’s Sgt. Dustin Baker said the two deputies made contact with an individual at the scene then “an altercation occurred and quickly escalated to gunfire.” The deputies were killed and a city worker injured.A 28-year-old suspect was taken into custody and is being held on $4 million bond.FOX 10 pointed out a Stockton, California, officer was shot and killed Tuesday morning after responding to a domestic violence call.The officer, Jimmy Inn, arrived on scene shortly after 10 a.m. Pacific Time and “was shot almost immediately.”Stockton Police chief Eric Jones […]

Read the whole story at www.breitbart.com

Share the truth













