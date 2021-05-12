Share the truth















by Lawrence Sellin and Anna Chen Please, correct us if we are wrong, but what we’re seeing is shocking.

We reported in early April that COVID-19 was a biological attack by the Chinese Communist Party:

We also reported that there is unequivocal evidence that COVID-19 was created by China’s military:

Yesterday we reported on China’s military and its infiltration into US virus research: Today we have more.

Bin Gong is an Associate Professor of Pathology at the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) in Galveston.UTMB is a major virus research center heavily funded by the National Institutes of Health, especially Dr. Anthony Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.UTMB is also the home of the Department of Defense-funded Center for Biodefense and Emerging Infectious Diseases and has one of the few Biosafety Level 4 facilities for containing and conducting research on the world’s most dangerous viruses.Bin Gong received his MD and PhD degrees from the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) Second Military Medical University, Shanghai, […]

