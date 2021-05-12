Share the truth















Jennifer Granholm sure doesn’t look too upset over the impact of the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline on gasoline and other energy supplies. The national security issues? Fuhgeddaboudit. Don’t you realize it’s good for you to learn to get along without fossil fuels. Did yuoui realize that if you drive an electric car, this wouldn’t be a problem?

Watch as a reporter’s question on whether the shutdown would “speed up” the transition to green energy yields utterly` inappropriate (and chilling, if you think about it) smiles from Granholm: Absolutely ghoulish. Never let a crisis go to waste!

White House reporter eagerly asks Energy Secretary Granholm how these gas shortages due to the Colonial pipeline will help the administration push people toward accepting renewable energy. pic.twitter.com/2EYiHvtVdP — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 11, 2021 Sacrifices are going to have to be made, and it’s the little people who must make them. Don’t expect Granholm to take the bus to work or swear off private jets.

And don’t call what’s going on a “gasoline shortage”! That’s too reminiscent of Jimmy Carter . Call it a “supply crunch”! She’s got her glasses on to show how concerned and well informed she is, but the […]

