Share the truth















Yesterday, we reported about the hearing in the Antrim County, MI, voter fraud case, where Judge Kevin J. Elsenheimer heard arguments from Erik Grill, Assistant Attorney General, to the radical Attorney General Dana Nessel, representing MI Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, and Antrim County Attorney and Chair of the Grand Traverse Republican Party, Haider Kazim, who were both fighting to dismiss the election fraud lawsuit. Constitutional Attorney Matt Deperno of DePerno Law, who represents the plaintiff, William Bailey, has been fighting to expand the case.

In March, Attorney Matt DePerno subpoenaed 8 clerks in key counties in Michigan: Barry, Charlevoix, Grand Traverse, Kent, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne. In his subpoenas, DePerno asked to have access to their poll tapes, ballots, logs, tally servers, election management servers, election media, spreadsheets, and canvasser notes from the 2020 election. The judge denied their requests after all 8 counties filed motions to quash his request. In Grand Traverse County, Haider Kazim and Michigan’s dishonest Democrat Secretary of State filed a joint motion to quash DePerno’s request.

Save up to 66% on MyPillow products. Use promo code FedUp , and save up to 66%. In our previous report, we asked why the Grand Traverse […]

Read the whole story at 100percentfedup.com

Share the truth













