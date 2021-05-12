Share the truth















Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona took a big stand for Ashli Babbitt on Wednesday, demanding to know who executed her during the January 6 protest at the Capitol.

"Who executed Ashli Babbitt?" Gosar asked former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen during a tense exchange at a hearing about the protest.

Babbitt was an an unarmed Air Force veteran who was shot at close range by a Capitol Police officer during the protest. Her killer has never been named and the Department of Justice has decided that he will not be charged.

During the hearing, Gosar asked Rosen for the name of her killer. He referred to Babbitt as “a young lady, a veteran, wrapped in an American flag that was killed in the U.S. Capitol.”

Gosar also condemned the raids on protesters, accusing the Department of Justice of “harassing […]

