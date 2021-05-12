Share the truth















San Diego, CA / USA – November 27, 2018: Clashes between border patrol and migrant caravan have led to increased tension and police presence along border – Image Just in April, U.S. Customs and Border Protection encountered 178,622 migrants attempting to cross the southwest land border. Last April, there were only 17,106 encounters. That’s a 944% increase. The annual total for 2021 so far is 749,613 migrants at the southwest border.

The numbers of unaccompanied minors are unlike anything seen before. April saw 17,171 minors, while last year in April there were only 741. Even then, April 2021 saw a slight decrease of 9% unaccompanied minors when compared to March 2021. However, immigration overall increased from March to April by 3%. The Biden administration recently announced a new procedure for processing these abandoned children , which might also cause a shift in the numbers later this year.

2020 and 2018 saw fewer migrants crossing the border than 2021 has seen this year so far. In 2018, there were 521,090, in 2019 there were 977,509 and in 2021 there were 458,088. President Biden has […]

