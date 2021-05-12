Share the truth















On Monday, it was reported that a practice that has been around for some time was for the White House to have the opportunity to edit administration officials’ quotes prior to their going to print.

Interviews are frequently done on grounds known as “background with quote approval,” according to five Biden White House reporters who told Politico .

What this means is in order for someone’s name to be attached to a quote, the reporter doing the story must transcribe the quote and send it out to the White House communications office for approval. Now, I don’t know about you, but I have looked for that inside the First Amendment’ s Free Speech and Freedom of the Press clauses and I couldn’t find it. I even held the Constitution up to the light, upside down, and I poured lemon juice on it and I still wasn’t able to locate the clause. The Obama White House used this method and so did the Trump White House, though reporters said the Trump White House did it much more sparingly.

Of the White House officials, one reporter told the outlet, “The rule treats them like coddled Capitol Hill pages, and that’s not who they are […]

Read the whole story at djhjmedia.com

Share the truth













