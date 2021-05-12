Share the truth















The Republican governors of roughly 20 states are demanding that the Biden administration take decisive action on the ongoing crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border, particularly the overwhelming surge of unaccompanied minors coming across the border, and where to house them.

In a letter addressed to both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the governors of not just border states, but states such as North and South Dakota and New Hampshire, call the situation “unacceptable and unsustainable.”

In the letter, the governors also say that, “The crisis is too big to ignore and is now spilling over the border states into all of our states.” CBP officials encountered 178,000 migrants at the southern border in April, including 17,171 unaccompanied minors and over 111,000 single adults. — Kaylee Greenlee Beal (@kayleegreenlee) May 11, 2021 RELATED: A Defiant Liz Cheney Ousted From Leadership, Attacks Trump And His Supporters The Numbers Could Continue To Rise

Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) apprehended 172,000 immigrants entering the U.S. illegally in March.

Also, close to 19,000 unaccompanied minors, the largest number for one month in recorded history. Predictions are that things could get even worse as the summer months approach.

As the Biden administration attempts to remove children […]

