From day one of this pandemic, it was abundantly clear that outdoor transmission — aside from perhaps an infected individual screaming in someone’s face — is essentially zero. Had the CDC properly conveyed this fact to the public, it could have preserved an amazing quality of life for so many people that would have included continuation of children’s play and sports, seniors enjoying more friendship, fresh air, and vitamin D, and a happier, less depressed society. Yet, to this day, they are continuing to force children to wear masks even outdoors in the summer heat.

In what Rush Limbaugh used to call “a random act of journalism,” New York Times reporter David Leonhardt published a very thorough takedown of the CDC’s outdoor masking guidance. The takedown brings into question how we can trust anything else they tell us when they seem hell-bent on playing up the danger of the virus at all costs and in all situations, over-stating the efficacy of non-pharmaceutical intervention, and underplaying the concerns about side effects from mask-wearing and the vaccines.

Several weeks ago, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky stated at a White House press conference that there’s “increasing data that suggests that most of transmission is happening […]

Read the whole story at www.theblaze.com

