AP Photo/Jae C. Hong “Governor Gaslight” is back.

The last time Gavin Newsom sounded even remotely moderate was, when as a new governor, he said there was “no path forward” to Jerry Brown’s $100 billion slow-speed train to some farm in Modesto. Most California voters responded with “duh.” Then, as if by magic, Newsom’s “people” – probably the same operatives he had dinner with at French Laundry – said that no, he was “ fully committed to [the choo choo].”

Someone needs to be fully committed, alright. “Governor Gaslight” as The Sacramento Bee called him after that switcheroo is back and now he’s in full support of giving Californians back some of their own money. Until he isn’t.

The guy whose party has done more to hoover up what’s left of Californians’ bank accounts now says he wants to cut “the people” a $600 check – just in time for his recall election. Even Politico can’t unsee this.

Let’s take a moment to breathe in the aroma of this political skid-mark, to which we’re sure Newsom’s “fully committed” – until he isn’t, that is.

What was that staff meeting like?Consider the imaginary conversation among Gavin’s French Laundry brain trust: Newsom: How can I get […]

