Share the truth















Hebron James NBA Playoff game Atlanta Hawks Vs Cleveland Cavalier on May 2nd, 2016 at the Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia – USA Louisiana man and former operator of PJ’s Coffee in New Orleans has lost his job after criticizing race baiter and NBA star LeBron James online.

James started an online firestorm after he came out against the police force in America, blaming them for targeting black individuals.

One of his Facebook posts read “Protect our Young Black Women & Men!” Another subtle jab at the police force.

Bruno Jr. replied to James’ post, telling him to ‘Eat a d***.’ New Orleans’ PJ Coffee Franchisee, Stephen Bruno, says to “Eat a 🍆[d*ck]” in response to “Protect our Young Black Women & Men!” from @KingJames . pic.twitter.com/IKblP083Ph — Kenn Barnes, ESQ. (@kennbarnes) May 3, 2021 The comment was reported by multiple Facebook users who pointed out that Bruno Jr. ran a PJ’s Coffee franchise. In response to the comment, PJ’s Coffee announced that they would be removing Bruno Jr. as a franchisee.

“PJ’s Coffee does not tolerate hatred or disrespect of any kind,” the coffee chain said on Twitter. “The words used by Stephen Bruno Jr. were inappropriate and uncalled for. Our […]

Read the whole story at trendingpolitics.com

Share the truth













