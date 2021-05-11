Share the truth















Stockton, CA – A Stockton police officer was killed when he was shot multiple times while sitting in his patrol car on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at about 10:40 a.m. on May 11 in the 4400-block of La Crest Way in a residential area off Bianchi Road and near the Calaveras River, KCRA reported.

Stockton police tweeted that an officer and a male suspect had both been shot and had both been transported to the hospital. Shortly after 1 p.m. local time, the Stockton Police Department announced the wounded officer had died. SPD News: OIS Update

We are sad to announce that our police officer from this morning’s shooting has died from his injuries. The suspect also died from his injuries. More details will be released during a press conference which will be held later today. pic.twitter.com/zcGf2mq0p6 — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) May 11, 2021 The suspect was has also died, according to Stockton PD.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting.

Witnesses who live in the area said they heard 10 to 15 gunshots in rapid succession.

There was a bullet-riddled patrol car parked at the scene, KCRA reported. SPD News: OIS UpdateWe can confirm that one Stockton Police Officer and […]

