Washington, DC — President Joe Biden proposed a new “health” project that has little to do with health and everything to do with expanding the surveillance state.

At his “State of the Union” speech late last month, Biden announced the $6.5 billion project to be part of the National Institutes of Health. It would be similar to the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, or DARPA, and would be called Health-ARPA, HARPA or ARPA-H.

Of course, the proposal received bipartisan applause showing once again there are no principles in the Republican Party and no fundamental understanding of the role of government. Biden said HARPA would “develop breakthroughs to prevent, detect and treat diseases like Alzheimer’s, diabetes and cancer.”

However, what HARPA would really be is a fusion of the national and health “security” apparatus which would be headed not by any health expert but rather a technocrat from Silicon Valley, Eric Lander who has been nominated by Biden for the director of the office of science and technology policy. Lander, by the way, has ties to Jeffrey Epstein and racist eugenicists .

It would effectively advance the government’s goal to create an office of precrime, like that seen in the Minority […]

