We all know Democratic economic policies kill us. They torch our wallets. Our grocery bills. We feel the pain at the pump. Right now, that pain is about to be amplified, though it’s not necessarily Biden’s fault this time. If you haven’t filled your gas tank and you live in the eastern part of the United States, do it now . Gas prices could spike astronomically after a cyberattack shut down a major pipeline over the weekend. It could last for days . We don’t know. Biden has been briefed and they’re working to get this pipeline operational again, but who knows when that could be. For now, Colonial Pipeline’s entire 5,500-mile network is offline (via NYT ): One of the nation’s largest pipelines, which carries refined gasoline and jet fuel from Texas up the East Coast to New York, was forced to shut down after being hit by ransomware in a vivid demonstration of the vulnerability of energy infrastructure to cyberattacks.

The operator of the system, Colonial Pipeline, said in a vaguely worded statement late Friday that it had shut down its 5,500 miles of pipeline, which it says carries 45 percent of the East Coast’s fuel supplies, in […]

Read the whole story at townhall.com

