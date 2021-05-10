Share the truth















(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File) Although the team itself has made no official announcement, word is out that Major League Soccer’s Columbus Crew SC (Soccer Club, in case anyone can’t figure out what sport a team in a league named Major League Soccer plays) is planning on dropping Crew from its identity, instead referring to itself as the … drum roll please … Columbus Soccer Club, or Columbus SC for short. This will no doubt immediately put the team in the same sentence as all the other soccer teams across the globe who use FC (Football Club) or variations thereof in their names. Real Madrid ! Barcelona ! Manchester United ! Liverpool ! COLUMBUS, baybee!!!

In fairness, it is noted that Columbus is the defending MLS champion , having beaten Seattle 3-0 last December in front of some 1,500 assumably rabid fans and over a million television viewers . This proves one of two things. Either soccer is more popular in this country than generally believed, or COVID cabin fever has laid waste to a far greater swath of sports fans than anyone thought.

Should Columbus act as reported and cut the Crew from its moniker, it will join several other teams […]

