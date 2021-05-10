Share the truth















Dave Chappelle Canvassing For Andrew Yang Comedian Dave Chappelle responded to the controversy over billionaire Elon Musk’s hosting gig on “Saturday Night Live,” declaring that “no one can be woke enough.”

During an appearance on the Joe Rogan podcast, Chappelle said that while he understands that people may wish to push a good cause, he denounced the woke tactics of shaming people. “Like you said, no one can be woke enough,” Chappelle said .

“I’m torn, because I like a warrior for a good cause, but I’m really into tactics. You’re not gonna nag people into behaving … In fact, if you continue with this tone, even if you’re right, you’ll be very hard to hear.” Chappelle recalled once meeting Musk, hailing him as “incredibly kind.”

“I teased him about being the richest man on earth, and he took it with good humor,” Chappelle said.

“What’s funny, I had hung out with him years ago, after I quit ‘Chappelle’s Show’ … we hung out on a tour bus, and he says to me that night … ‘I met you before.’ I’m like, ‘Well, I have no recollection.’ He looked kinda hurt.” Chappelle was not the only celebrity to defend […]

