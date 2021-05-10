Share the truth















After issuing an ultimatum for Israel to withdraw from the Temple Mount and some neighborhood in Jerusalem, Hamas has just launched multiple rockets, including an anti-tank missile from the Gaza Strip into Southern Israel. One Israeli was injured in the attack and taken to a nearby hospital: RED ALERT Sirens are sounding in Jerusalem and Beit Shemesh — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 10, 2021 A barrage of rockets is being fired toward southern Israel right now — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 10, 2021 תיעוד: האזקעות בכיכר ציון במרכז ירושלים @SuleimanMas1

(צילום: דיווחים בזמן אמת) pic.twitter.com/jVsEK99HG1 — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) May 10, 2021 This is what that barrage of rockets looked like: المـــقـــــ ـــاومة تطلق رشقات صاروخية تجاه مستوطنات الاحتلال ردا على جرائمه بحق القدس pic.twitter.com/3cOmDG8VF9 — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) May 10, 2021 I counted at least 8 being fired at once. They do that to try and overwhelm the Iron Dome system, though they’ve fired a lot more at once in the past.

I mentioned that one Israeli citizen was injured by the anti-tank missile… As a result of the anti-tank missile fired from Gaza, an Israeli civilian in a nearby vehicle was lightly injured and evacuated […]

Read the whole story at therightscoop.com

Share the truth













