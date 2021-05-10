Share the truth















In a disconnect from the rest of the country, the left wishes to cower Americans into submission and spin ideas that both contradict the Bible and science.

Just in time for Mother’s Day, one of the newest members of “The Squad,” freshman Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., referred to black mothers as “birthing persons.” The abortion advocacy group NARAL quickly backed the Missouri congresswoman’s erroneous definition of who can give birth.

“When we talk about birthing people, we’re being inclusive,” the group said. “It’s that simple. We use gender neutral language when talking about pregnancy, because it’s not just cis-gender women that can get pregnant and give birth. Reproductive freedom is for *every* body.”

While many Americans scoff at this bewildering sentiment and acknowledge it is contrary to basic science, Bush’s rhetoric further highlights Democrats’ insistence that up is down, left is right, and God is a lie. Shame on you rubes for believing facts that are rooted in a biblical understanding of human nature, not to mention science textbooks.

In his proclamation on the National Day of Prayer last week, one critical word was left out of President Joe Biden’s statement — God . “Throughout our history, Americans of many religions and belief […]

