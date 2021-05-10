Share the truth















Video footage shows Pastor Artur Pawlowski arrested in the middle of the road and dragged into police vehicles on Saturday.

Artur and another pastor were stopped by police while heading home from conducting a church service, which has officially been made illegal in Canada. According to a recent statement made by the Calgary Police Service the police are granted permissions to arrest an individual for “organizing, promoting and attending and public gathering where public health orders are not being followed. “A heavily-armed SWAT team just took down a Christian pastor heading home from church. Police say he’s charged with “inciting” people to go to church. This is the second pastor jailed this year.”

At the time of publication, National File was unable to determine how long Pawlowski is expected to remain in Police custody. In an interview conducted by National File, Pawlowski spoke of possible future police interactions including the permissions granted by the courts to arrest Pawlowski and any associates without the use of a warrant.

The Court Order Reads:

“The Respondent, Artur Pawlowski, together with any other person at the property shall grant access to any Executive Officer in order for him or her to attend at the Property […]

Read the whole story at www.infowars.com

