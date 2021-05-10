Share the truth















Arizona GOP Chairwoman Kelli Ward provides an update on the Maricopa County audit including the legal battles. Chairwoman Ward outlines how the county board of supervisors has been discovered to have withheld material evidence from the audit despite a court order demanding compliance.

There are certain to be more legal battles ahead as the auditors demand access to all the equipment, including the passwords the county is withholding. From the reference of the State Senate, the judge has already ruled on these issues and everything that was used in the 2020 election is subject to the subpoena by the State Senate. It will be interesting next week to see how this issue resolves.

Finally, Kelli Ward says to expect a busy week next week as these and other issues are tackled while the physical audit of ballots continues. .

The Veterans Memorial Coliseum CCTV system remains active [ SEE HERE] as a public security and integrity issue.

Additionally, THIS is the official page of the Arizona Senate Liaison for the Maricopa County Election audit. “Under the direction of The Honorable Ken Bennett, former Arizona Secretary of State, an audit is underway to ensure transparency and integrity in the Maricopa County, AZ 2020 election […]

Read the whole story at theconservativetreehouse.com

Share the truth













