FIRST-HAND OBSERVATIONS OF THE PACIFIC

I arrived at the U.S. Clark Air Base in the Philippines 51 years ago last month. I spent the majority of my 42-year federal military/civilian career in the Pacific Basin, mostly here in Hawaii, which included duties at Pearl Harbor, Hickam Field and the former Barbers Point Naval Air Station. I have flown in a U.S. Navy helicopter and cleared a Navy tanker offshore, a Navy sub and an aircraft carrier in Pearl Harbor, a U-2 spy plane at Hickam, and even radioactive waste from Enewetak Atoll. I worked two multinational projects along with Australia, New Zealand and Japan tracking small vessels and assisting Pacific Island Countries and territories in their border security and law enforcement issues. So, what I’m about to tell you is not just something that I read in a book somewhere.

DEMONSTRATING CHINA’S IMMINENT THREAT TO HAWAII

The Republic of Kiribati [pronounced Kiri•bas] is providing the Chinese Communist Party’s People’s Liberation Army with a satellite tracking station and military bases getting ever closer to the home base of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command here on Oahu. Newly appointed Admiral John Aquilino will have his work cut out for him in the very near future. But, before we address that subject more directly, let’s provide some important background information.

OBSERVATIONS FROM MY PREVIOUS ARTICLES DOCUMENTING CHINESE HEGEMONY

On January 2nd, 2019 the United States Coast Guard responded to a 308-foot Chinese fishing vessel which ran aground on the tiny, uninhabited Taka Atoll in the Marshall Islands. This is a little over 200 miles from the United States Ronald Reagan Ballistic Missile Defense Test Site at Kwajalein Atoll.

Chinese Uighurs from Xinjiang trained in Afghanistan and a number were held at the U.S. terrorist internment camp at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

A few years ago, former President Barack Obama released a half-dozen of them into the former United States Trust Territory of Palau in the Western Pacific. Why he chose that locale, your guess is as good as mine, but there were only a handful of other countries amenable to taking them in. At least one of the former Gitmo inmates successfully fled Palau and made his way to Erdoğan’s Turkey.

In 2014, a terrorist attack by knife-wielding Uighurs at Kunming in southern China just a few hundred miles above Hanoi, Vietnam, killed dozens of innocent people. Other attacks within China have also been documented. There also was an alert a few years ago that Uighurs would attempt to infiltrate Southeast Asia into Malaysia to commit acts of terror against unspecified targets.

This is why reports of Chinese Communist repression of Muslims in Xinjiang need to be better balanced than they are. Certainly it is an attempt to impose both Communist authority and Han Chinese ethnic control over the region.

But this is a two-edged sword. Just as with Hitler and Nazi Germany against Stalin and Soviet Russia, Communist China against Islamic terrorists is one where the best case scenario would be if both sides could lose. Both pose extreme dangers to the world at large.

Not enough is being said or done about Chinese persecution of Christians in their country. Under Xi Jinping, a Maoist oppression of the followers of Jesus Christ is underway. Reports are that people are even being rewarded for turning in secret home churches and Bible studies.

Any country that cannot handle internal diversity and refuses to respect individuality will inevitably be a commensurate danger to everybody else around the world. This is greatly magnified in consideration of the fact that nearly 20% the Earth’s population are from China.

Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative is billed as an infrastructure development and investment strategy encircling the globe. It is much, much more than just an economic stratagem. It is also a conduit for military hegemony and political domination.

The Chinese quest for control extends to literally all seven continents. Yes, even Antarctica. The South Pole. Chinese research stations have not been audited by other nations with personnel there, including Australia, for at least a decade.

American pilots in the Horn of Africa around Djibouti were attacked with lasers that are allegedly from Chinese military sources. American military vessels transiting in international waters between China and Taiwan ~ which China claims as its own territory ~ have been harassed by Chinese military assets.

In the South Pacific, including such island nations in proximity to Australia as Vanuatu, China uses debt trap loans to build ports that could accommodate Chinese warships which the countries cannot repay, resulting in China claiming ownership of the port.

There is not one inch of soil or one cubit of water on planet Earth that China does not seek to include in its dominion. I have never seen such ambition to control the whole planet. Even in World War II, the Axis powers were regional with Nazi Germany in Europe and North Africa and Japan in Asia and the Pacific. Two enemies on two different fronts.

But China has its tentacles on every continent and many of the islands of the seas already.

To say that the current Philippine President is unorthodox and undiplomatic, while true, would obscure the fact that he is at least a realist. He knows the tiny Philippines cannot go to war with a mega-power like China.

But right now he has a dilemma to sort out as China invades the Philippines sovereign maritime domain.

Gatestone Institution has published an article entitled “China Rising in the Caribbean” which raises the almost incomprehensible specter of a Chinese military presence at Freeport, Bahamas barely 88 miles from the coast of Florida.

If we’re not careful, China will definitely eat our lunch and they will bring their own chopsticks!

Small island nations do not switch allegiances based upon military considerations. After all, they were just caught in the middle between two major powers during World War II. Now it’s a matter of whether the United States will supply their needs or if China will pander to them better.

Small countries of Oceania understand they have no military leverage of their own. Their value to the superpowers on the world stage is strictly a function of their strategic locations.

How many Americans today remember the heroics of John Fitzgerald Kennedy and PT-109 in the Solomon Islands? How many of us are familiar with the furious battles at Guadalcanal or at Tarawa?

In fact, where are those places? Guadalcanal is in the Solomon Islands. Tarawa is in the current day nation of Kiribati.

Both nations have now abandoned Taipei and staked their future on the Chinese dragon from the mainland of Asia. But why?

So, then do you suppose it’s about capitalism vs communism? Are they siding with socialism over free market principles? This consideration, frankly, doesn’t even have a role in the recent decisions to align with China over Taiwan.

Bingo! That’s it! China basically just offered more stuff and more big bucks than their small island nemesis of Taiwan did or could. China not only has endless streams of funds but they have no democratic process for distributing it. Xi Jinping can give it to whomever he wishes and nobody who hopes to have a future dares say otherwise.

WHY KIRIBATI IS A RED LINE

Perhaps it’s a bit easier logistically to draw a line in the sand with your foot than it is to put a marker on the deep blue sea. But China absolutely must not be allowed to re-establish their satellite tracking station on Tarawa which was dismantled after Kiribati went with Taiwan in 2003.

Look for China to begin construction before politicians in Washington, DC even have time to realize what has happened. Ergo, this article to try to help us get out ahead of the game.

Ronald Reagan Ballistic Missile Defense Test Site on Kwajalein Atoll in the Republic of the Marshall Islands is only 617 miles from Tarawa. In fact, RMI is one of the few remaining Taiwan partners at this time and they cannot be snatched away on our watch.

Taiwan still has relations with Tuvalu, Nauru and Palau. Each is important strategically in its own way. But right now the United States needs to concentrate its resources on a potential crisis in Kiribati.

Kiribati straddles both the equator and the International Date Line. Therefore, it is the only country in the world that is in all four hemispheres. Kiritimati Island is due south of Honolulu. Because of the International Date Line, it is exactly 24 hours time difference.

Probably 99% of Americans have never heard of Kiribati. The voice recognition software I’m using cannot even recognize that if I enunciate it properly. The country is pronounced as Kiri•bas. The island South of Hawaii is Christmas Island. The national capital of Betio sounds like Beso.

What you either do or fail to do on Tarawa will send a message straight to Beijing.

The United States Missile Defense Agency operates on the U.S. territory of Wake Island which is 1,303 miles from Tarawa. Kwajalein is much more in the public eye than is Wake. But Beijing obviously also has its sights set on Wake to obtain intelligence to offset our missile defense posture.

North Korea, Russia and China are the near adversary in the Pacific. Iranian ships at sea could also be a threat. China could very well share any vulnerabilities in our American defense system with these other hostile missile nations.

51 years ago last month, I was aboard a United States military contract plane that started at Travis Air Force Base, California en route to Clark Air Base, Philippines. After a pleasant 1-hour stopover at Honolulu International Airport, we departed for our next scheduled stopover on Wake Island.

I still remember the pilot’s voice coming over the loudspeaker informing us that unfortunately we had overshot Wake due to strong tailwinds. So, instead we spent a humid middle-of-the-night stopover at Andersen Air Force Base on Guam.

I’ve been back to Guam since, and to this day regret having missed the opportunity to experience Wake Island directly even if only briefly during a stopover on the way to the Philippines. So I’ve always been fascinated with Wake.

I decided to bring things up to date to alert us all to what is happening on Wake Island and why it is strategically important in countering Chinese hegemony in the Pacific.

“On October 15, 1950, U.S. President Harry S. Truman and General Douglas MacArthur met on Wake Island to confer about the progress of the Korean War. Truman decided he would meet MacArthur at Wake Island, ‘so that General MacArthur would not have to be away from the troops in the field for long.’”

We need to keep watching those so-called fishing boats like the one that ran aground in the Marshall Islands. It wasn’t very far from either Kwaj or Wake.

We have to make it worthwhile for the government of Kiribati to not allow China to rebuild the satellite tracking station on Tarawa or any other of their Islands.

Xi Jinping and his minions know a lot more about Wake Island and the U.S. Missile Defense Agency activities there than do a lot of people in our own government who should know.

I’ve written a number of articles about China but what I’m trying to get across now is that we in this country don’t really seem to be paying attention. I guarantee that the CCP’s Inner Circle in Beijing pays a lot more attention to Washington DC than vice versa.

China is also mounting a major propaganda campaign as it reaches its tentacles into the small islands of the Pacific Basin. This area has never been of due interest to the United States.

Our Senators and Representatives need to focus their attention on foreign policy matters that could lead to a serious vulnerability on America’s Pacific flank.

Our short attention span culture flits from one issue du jour to the next just as the big hand strikes 12 somewhere in the world.

In recent years, there has been much rhetorical volleying about how we should consider the Chinese Communist Party under a tyrant as deadly as Mao.

Trade Partner

Strategic Competitor

Near Peer Adversary

Avowed Enemy

I have been trying to sound the warning bells that Xi Jinping seeks to destroy America and subjugate the world. The CCP is not our only enemy in the world, but through their People’s Liberation Army, they are the most powerful.

The force behind the CCP/PLA is not constrained by a concern to protect his own people in an attack against foreign countries. He quite willingly sacrificed tens of thousands and possibly hundreds of thousands of Chinese lives with the politically correct WHO in his pocket.

We may never know how many Chinese bodies were cremated and whether they were deliberately killed to cut off the spread of the deadly virus. They were expendable as China’s population is double that of the entire European continent and more than quadruple that of the USA.

China launched a biological attack that destroyed life in the United States as we once knew it. It happened overnight while we were sleeping.

If you think that China through oppression, persecution and probable genocide has suppressed the spread of COVID-19, then you just don’t understand what a mendacious regime the CCP really is. Some stories have emerged like how they welded doors shut and allowed people to stay inside and starve or die of thirst rather than spread the disease. How many bodies have been cremated and put into urns, we shall probably never know. Now hospitals in China must have their own funeral homes on-site to facilitate the process and minimize the publicity.

China is literally surrounding us, penetrating us and absolutely suffocating us.

TREATY OF FRIENDSHIP BETWEEN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA AND THE REPUBLIC OF KIRIBATI

(Tarawa, 20 September 1979)

Article 3

Any future use by the Government of the United States of facilities constructed by it on Canton (Kanton), Enderbury, and Hull (Orona) shall be in accordance with agreements to be negotiated between the two Governments. The Government of Kiribati agrees that these facilities shall not be made available to third parties for military purposes except with the agreement of the Government of the United States.

”Although the treaty was subject to termination 10 years after going into effect, the United States and Kiribati continue to affirm the so-called ‘Treaty of Tarawa’ as a framework for maintaining bilateral relations.”

SUMMARY

I’ve been trying to sound the alert for many years now. The United States military does comprehend the nature and extent of the threat. The concern is whether their political masters inside the DC Beltway will grab them by the belt and hold them back. Admiral Davidson did a good job of enhancing the deployment of strategic American military forces throughout the Pacific to counterbalance China during his tenure at INDOPACOM, and I trust that Admiral Aquilino, as his successor, will do likewise and even more. The establishment of dual-use bases in Palau is an excellent move, as is the growing alliance with Japan.

China must be prevented from rebuilding the satellite tracking station on Tarawa and from developing military capabilities on Canton Island, both in Kiribati. It is a sad commentary when the concerns that I am hearing are coming from our many allies throughout Asia and the Pacific and there is simultaneously the overwhelming Sound of Silence from the United States mainstream media and inside the DC Beltway.

The best thing you can do is to let your Senators and Representatives know that you insist that they set politics aside enough to guarantee the security of America’s mid-Pacific Frontier. We didn’t see December 7th coming nor did we anticipate September 11th. Don’t let China add another date which will go down in the annals of history as a sneak attack that should have been prevented, but was not.

There is so much more that could be said such as China’s interference in our recent national elections, but our focus here has been upon the military threat to United States soil and American interests in the Pacific. A country you have probably never heard of is at the forefront of this current threat. Remember Kiribati because you will be hearing a lot more from where the Equator and the International Date Line converge.

You heard it here on NOQ Report first.

