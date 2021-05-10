Share the truth















Chappelle was not the only celebrity to defend Musk’s appearance on “Saturday Night Live” in the face of some cast members allegedly getting upset to the point that the show’s executives allowed them to forgo appearing alongside him. In the days leading up to the appearance, none other than Michael Che and Pete Davidson defended his guest-hosting gig. More from Wayne Dupree

The left is now the party of the elites, so it’s clear why they’re attacking Musk for simply supporting an emerging source of wealth for common folks, but good on Chappelle for standing up for him.

We really need more like him in Hollywood.

Keep popping those red pills, Dave!

