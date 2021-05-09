Share the truth















A citizen journalist questions a news reported before an on-location broadcast from a parking lot. During their exchange, the reporter adamantly professes unbiased journalistic integrity despite protestations by the man filming him. The video below culminates with hilarity.

As Raheem Kassam from The National Pulse noted on Twitter, the video ends very differently from how it started. “Oh man this started just super obnoxious and awkward on both sides but by the end you could tell the reporter — @DKaplanWTAE — realised he was being a fraud.”

Oh man this started just super obnoxious and awkward on both sides but by the end you could tell the reporter — @DKaplanWTAE — realised he was being a fraud. https://t.co/tqiI3W6nxa — Raheem J. Kassam (@RaheemKassam) May 9, 2021

The reporter, David Kaplan from WTAE in Pittsburg, PA, is visibly frustrated by the end when the citizen journalist calls him out further over his face mask hypocrisy. Throughout their semi-heated conversation, Kaplan didn’t wear his face mask. But right before the camera was set to roll for the on-location taping, Kaplan slips on his face mask.

“Nobody tells me what to say, sir,” Kaplan told the citizen journalist. But just as it appeared they were parting ways and Kaplan was going to record his segment, he put his face mask on. The citizen journalist laughed.

“You didn’t have your mask on the whole time and now you’re putting your mask on,” he said, chuckling. “This is a guy, he’s been standing here the whole time without his mask, here’s his camera dude with no mask on, but here he is. Now he’s still trying to scare everyone, he’s got to put his mask on while he reports. Keep spreading that fear, buddy.”

Kaplan was silent, shoulders hunched, as the citizen journalist lambasted him. Eventually, he did try to explain why he had the entire conversation just prior without a mask but needed to put it on before doing his broadcast.

“They’re asking us to wear it for guidelines for television,” he said. He continued to say they’re trying to set a “good example.”

The vast majority of major and local media outlets have a strict face mask policy when broadcasting outside of the studio. Some still wear face masks in-studio. But for months we’ve seen the hypocrisy as those in front of the camera act very differently from those behind the camera. We’ve also seen how few reporters continue to wear their face masks when they think the camera stops rolling.

Whether these reporters realize it or not, this is all part of conditioning. They need ubiquitous and ceaseless wearing of face masks to be on our television and digital screens. A separate article that I’m working on addresses this issue of mainstream media, Big Tech, government, academia, and “woke” corporations banding together to embrace certain narratives that are driving what appears to be a singular agenda. The article, which will be posted early Monday, is titled “Today’s pandemic is being filmed before a live studio audience” and includes a portion that’s relevant to this article.

The citizen journalist in the beginning of the video tells Kaplan about compilations of news anchors saying the same thing. Kaplan acts like he’s never seen the compilations and declares that nobody tells him what to say. Here’s an excerpt from my upcoming article that references one of the compilation videos in question:

Have you ever seen one of those compilation videos in which news anchors in studio are saying the same thing? There are dozens of them available, though one clip in particular has drawn the most attention with iterations of it dominating searches on YouTube for “reporters saying the same thing.”

The funny part is the message isolated in this compilation video is the one that gets all the attention on YouTube because it was pushed through Sinclair Broadcasting Group which the left considered to be “pro-Trump.” It’s not, but that’s beside the point. This sort of thing happens all the time as narratives are handed down by the powers on-high in media; isolating this particular clip and labeling its producers as “pro-Trump” is, itself, part of their agenda.

The message being mandated to mainstream media is “face masks good.” It’s attached to their other message of “be terrified of this disease, facts be damned.” But the overarching message in all that they broadcast is this: “Obey. Conform. Accept.”

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report, Conservative Playbook, and the American Conservative Movement have appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. Both of our YouTube accounts were banned. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Medium canceled us. Apple canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancellation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects, including death. One of our stories about the Johnson & Johnson “vaccine” causing blood clots was “fact-checked” and removed one day before the government hit the brakes on it. These questions and news items are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting canceled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ, CP, and ACM readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are on track to be short by about $4100 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Share the truth













