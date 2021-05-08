Share the truth















BACKGROUND

For the last month and a half, I have been reading everyday at least one installment of The Federalist Papers. Here are my two previous articles on this subject.

The people are the only legitimate fountain of power

The ersatz society: America gone wrong

In this concluding article on this topic, I will take a somewhat different approach. Let us look together at how those who gave us our system of government understood that human nature would irrevocably and inextricably determine the nature and efficacy of this Republic they bestowed upon us if, as Benjamin Franklin said, we can keep it.

James Madison, Alexander Hamilton and John Jay fully comprehended that men are not angels and that if we were, human government would be totally unnecessary. They also understood the government they were creating would be nothing more and nothing less than the people who gave flesh and blood to titles and positions.

The 19th Amendment to the Constitution, ratified in 1920, recognized the right of women to vote. America is still a work-in-progress, but the track we’re on was set by Patriots of great intellect and insight. We would be hard-pressed to find anyone of their caliber in today’s world.

So, now we shall simply look at pertinent excerpts from the various installments of the 85 Federalist Papers written in 1787 and 1788 to inform the citizens of New York of the reasons why the ratification of the new U.S. Constitution would benefit them as well as the people of other states.

IN THEIR OWN WORDS

“For it is a truth, which the experience of ages has attested, that the people are always most in danger when the means of injuring their rights are in the possession of those of whom they entertain the least suspicion.”

“The citizens of America have too much discernment to be argued into anarchy.”

“It is impossible that the people could be long deceived….”

“I believe it may be laid down as a general rule that their confidence in and obedience to a government will commonly be proportioned to the goodness or badness of its administration.”

“Strength is always on the side of the people….”

“Happy it is when the interest which the government has in the preservation of its own power, coincides with a proper distribution of the public burdens, and tends to guard the least wealthy part of the community from oppression!”

“When the Almighty himself condescends to address mankind in their own language, his meaning, luminous as it must be, is rendered dim and doubtful by the cloudy medium through which it is communicated.”

“The real wonder is that so many difficulties should have been surmounted, and surmounted [by The United States Constitutional Convention, May 25, 1787 – Sep 17, 1787] with a unanimity almost as unprecedented as it must have been unexpected.”

“It is impossible for any man of candor to reflect on this circumstance without partaking of the astonishment. It is impossible for the man of pious reflection not to perceive in it a finger of that Almighty hand which has been so frequently and signally extended to our relief in the critical stages of the revolution.”

“The prudent inquiry, in all cases, ought surely to be, not so much FROM WHOM the advice comes, as whether the advice be GOOD.”

“A right implies a remedy….”

“The public good, the real welfare of the great body of the people, is the supreme object to be pursued.”

“But a nation of philosophers is as little to be expected as the philosophical race of kings wished for by Plato.”

“But what is government itself, but the greatest of all reflections on human nature?”

“If men were angels, no government would be necessary. If angels were to govern men, neither external nor internal controls on government would be necessary.”

“It is of great importance in a republic not only to guard the society against the oppression of its rulers, but to guard one part of the society against the injustice of the other part.”

“In a free government the security for civil rights must be the same as that for religious rights.”

“The present genius of the people of America….”

“What change of circumstances, time, and a fuller population of our country may produce, requires a prophetic spirit to declare, which makes no part of my pretensions.”

“As there is a degree of depravity in mankind which requires a certain degree of circumspection and distrust, so there are other qualities in human nature which justify a certain portion of esteem and confidence.”

“Republican government presupposes the existence of these qualities in a higher degree than any other form.”

“Ingratitude is a common topic of declamation against human nature; and it must be confessed that instances of it are but too frequent and flagrant, both in public and in private life.”

“But the universal and extreme indignation which it inspires is itself a proof of the energy and prevalence of the contrary sentiment.”

“It is a misfortune incident to republican government, though in a less degree than to other governments, that those who administer it may forget their obligations to their constituents, and prove unfaithful to their important trust.”

“Great injury results from an unstable government.”

“The people can never wilfully betray their own interests; but they may possibly be betrayed by the representatives of the people.”

“IT IS a just and not a new observation, that enemies to particular persons, and opponents to particular measures, seldom confine their censures to such things only in either as are worthy of blame.”

“It ought not to be forgotten that the demon of faction will, at certain seasons, extend his sceptre over all numerous bodies of men.”

“If mankind were to resolve to agree in no institution of government, until every part of it had been adjusted to the most exact standard of perfection, society would soon become a general scene of anarchy, and the world a desert.”

“The desire in foreign powers to gain an improper ascendant in our councils. How could they better gratify this, than by raising a creature of their own to the chief magistracy of the Union?”

“The one [American President] has no particle of spiritual jurisdiction; the other [British Monarch] is the supreme head and governor of the national church!”

“Men often oppose a thing, merely because they have had no agency in planning it, or because it may have been planned by those whom they dislike.”

“The representatives of the people, in a popular assembly, seem sometimes to fancy that they are the people themselves, and betray strong symptoms of impatience and disgust at the least sign of opposition from any other quarter; as if the exercise of its rights, by either the executive or judiciary, were a breach of their privilege and an outrage to their dignity.”

“The desire of reward is one of the strongest incentives of human conduct.”

“There are men who could neither be distressed nor won into a sacrifice of their duty; but this stern virtue is the growth of few soils; and in the main it will be found that a power over a man’s support is a power over his will.”

“An avaricious man might be tempted to betray the interests of the state to the acquisition of wealth.”

“An ambitious man might make his own aggrandizement, by the aid of a foreign power, the price of his treachery to his constituents.”

“This supposition of universal venality in human nature is little less an error in political reasoning, than the supposition of universal rectitude.”

“The mensuration of the faculties of the mind has, I believe, no place in the catalogue of known arts.”

“‘But the errors and usurpations of the Supreme Court of the United States will be uncontrollable and remediless.’ This, upon examination, will be found to be made up altogether of false reasoning upon misconceived fact.”

[Comment: It does not appear that Alexander Hamilton truly anticipated the judicial activism and legislating from the bench that is occurring today.

When the Supreme Court creates a law or erroneously perceives a right where none exists, such as same-sex marriage, as in the case of Obergefell v Hodges, there is no recourse under the U.S. Constitution to rectify the error, other than a constitutional amendment such as the 13th which forbade slavery, correcting the error of the Dred Scott decision.

After the Bill of Rights, there have only been 17 additional amendments, with the last being the 27th Amendment, which was ratified almost 29 years ago. America today has an absence of constitutional scholars and a lack of gumption to correct errors by unelected judges.

The Founders considered that the judiciary would be the weakest of the three branches of government in our separation of powers. But now, the U.S. Supreme Court is unaccountable when it overrules the actions of either the executive or legislative branch. There is no appeal. This was not the intention of the architects of the U.S. Constitution and it is time for another Constitutional Amendment.

Roe v Wade will not be overturned to preserve the sanctity of human life in the womb unless and until We the People make our collective voices heard under the constitutional process of amendment.

Where are the Hamilton, Madison and Jay of 2021 and when will they finally uphold their oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States of America?]

“I never expect to see a perfect work from imperfect man.”

THERE YOU HAVE IT, IF YOU CAN KEEP THIS REPUBLIC

If we are as down-to-earth, honest and candid as Madison, Hamilton and Jay, we will recognize and freely admit that we cannot anticipate what the future holds. The best we can do is to give it our ultimate effort based upon facts at hand. With modern technology and the global community, things are changing at a much more rapid pace now than they did in the 18th century when our Constitution was ratified.

The supreme irony is that as communication capability increases, the erudition and introspection of our leaders decreases. Precisely when we urgently must relearn our history, nefarious forces are arrayed against us to erase our history and to cancel our culture.

You and I are expendable in their book, so we must write our own and expose theirs as nothing more than specious rhetoric. If the Anti-Federalists had prevailed, our Constitution would never have been ratified.

OUR TASK

The task before us today is equal to that faced by the authors of The Federalist Papers. Either we convince our fellow Americans to remain united, or the greatest country in the history of the world will end in ignominy within our own lifetime.

They convinced their contemporaries to make the right decision! Can we convince ours?

