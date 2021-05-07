Share the truth















It’s hard not to consider the way things have shaken out in a linguistic turn of fate. That has one side labeled with a word that also signifies departure. We are coming up on a momentous chain of events determining whether self-governance can survive. With the people who should be leaving saddled with a word that means the same thing, amongst others.

Authoritarian socialists [Abbreviated: Asols] of the nation’s left are very much like the dog that chased cars all its life and has finally ‘caught’ one and now doesn’t know what to do with it. They’ve ostensibly attained all of their hopes and dreams – mostly by the suppression of liberty and electoral cheating. However, they finally have control of the government. Now what?

By hook or by crook – mostly crook rather than hook – they could rid themselves of the filibuster and Rahm through all their authoritarian hearts desires. However, like the Nazis at Dunkirk, they are holding back. Yes, we dared compare one set of authoritarian socialists to another set of authoritarian socialists.

So why are they holding back? Could it just be the filibuster or is something else at work? Did the genius of the founding fathers create a system that systematically defeats these types of authoritarian socialist schemes before they even can gain any traction?

Consider the effects of the left’s socialist national agenda on some of the states

El American Unapologetically Pursuing Freedom reported on what is taking place in the formally Golden State: The Consequences of Socialism in California:

The state of California, famous for its beaches, great natural parks, and for being the center of the pompous and very glamorous American film industry, hides another face, a face hidden by audiovisual productions and the mainstream media: misery, regulations, shortages, and crime. They are, in the end, the consequence of the systematic application of socialism in California, more akin to Third World countries in Latin American than to the world’s greatest power.

The article details the stories of many in the state who find it reminiscent of nations that have fallen under the hobnail boot of socialistic slavery that are joining the exodus from the state. Other states in the union have befallen the same fate, with the productive people fleeing to be substituted for those who only consume.

Some states are trending towards liberty – and thriving because of it

Meanwhile, other states are keeping people safe by making it easier to defend themselves, opening up their economies, and other measures. These are not sitting well with the authoritarians because freedom in other states tends to show up the inadequacies in their states: States undermining federal gun laws put every state, including Illinois, at risk:

In more than a dozen states, lawmakers have introduced legislation to nullify new federal laws designed to reduce gun violence. Some state bills would even penalize police officers and others who work with federal law enforcement or dare to enforce the federal laws.

…

Lawmakers in Illinois are trying to close loopholes in Illinois laws, as they should. Bills to do so have been reintroduced in the Illinois House and Senate. But Illinois can’t control the actions of lawmakers in other states.

Instead of recognising the problem and fixing it, anti-liberty leftists in one state would like to restrict the civil rights of innocent people in other states. They aren’t satisfied with destroying the people’s civil rights in their bailiwick, but they have to do so elsewhere, lest the productive people flee to freedom.

The federalism fireline against fascism

We suspect that we know why they are reticent in pushing forward no matter what. It can be seen in the system of Federalism with some states failing with societal slavery while others are thriving in liberty.

It was the true genius of the founding fathers that they set up this system in separate experiments in societal governance. Some of the states moving to the right and liberty while others are moving to the left and the societal slavery of socialism.

The disparate impacts of the differences between the pro-liberty agenda of the right compared to the anti-liberty agenda of the left makes it clear that our side is superior. But the authoritarian socialists won’t want to give up that easily.

If they can ‘hide the decline’ as part of the overall picture then they can still pretend that authoritarian socialism can still work – somehow. But if all of this breaks apart – namely if the left were to take their ball and go home – they won’t have any more excuses.

The bottom line – What if they left?

If they left – fulfilling their definitional destiny in more ways than one, they would have to take responsibility for their non-functional agenda. They wouldn’t have anyone to blame but themselves and it would finally dawn on them that authoritarian socialism can never work. They wouldn’t be able to parasitically subsist off of those of us on the pro-liberty right.

Meanwhile, those of us in the free states would be able to live our lives in liberty. The disparate differences between pro-liberty states and those of the anti-liberty left already show what would happen, only it would be become much more pronounced.

Were the authoritarians confident of their socialist national agenda they would be anxious to show everyone else how it’s done. How a real socialist Utopia is set up and run, but without the umbilical cord of economic freedom to keep them sustained. Given their hubris in cheating to win elections and running the show, you’d think they would want to go off and do their own thing and leave the rest of us alone.

Why aren’t they doing that? What’s holding them back?

