I fondly remember the Tweets and comments on mainstream media reports after Obamacare was put into effect. Every day for weeks we’d find people who were shocked to find out that under Obamacare, they still had to pay for their insurance. They thought it was going to be free because Democrats let them think that and mainstream media didn’t correct them. It was a fun exercise in petty gloating after a loss; we may not have been able to stop Obamacare from passing, but at least the people will be more careful next time, right?

Wrong. They’re never more careful. Since those days of laughing at the clueless, I’ve grown much more cynical and concerned about the gross ignorance that’s pervasive in America. Low-information voters continue to give us absolute morons as representatives. A clearly stolen election is being ignored by otherwise intelligent people because they’re told claims of voter fraud are lies, yet they know the journalists and politicians claiming there was no voter fraud are themselves demonstrable liars. I can go on and on about how intellectual laziness and an unwillingness to explore beyond the leftist-approved narratives continue to bite us in the backside, but there’s one example that really chaps my khakis.

One of my relatives who laments my “propaganda” against the Covid vaccines often sends me mainstream media reports about how it’s making people safer and people like me are keeping the lockdowns going. I rarely respond to her as she’s not exactly among the few relatives I have who are conservative. She was a proud Bernie Bro, gender displacement aside. But I had to send her a story this morning that earned me the expected response, but only because I know she doesn’t listen to my podcast. If she did, she’d already know what this article from Axios was saying:

Pfizer and BioNTech announced Friday that they have initiated the process of applying for full FDA approval of their COVID-19 vaccine for people 16 and older.

Why it matters: It’s the first coronavirus vaccine to seek a Biologics License Application (BLA), which requires at least six months of data, according to CNBC.

The big picture: The Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are being administered in the U.S. after receiving emergency use authorization from the FDA.

This specific conditional authorization can only be given to vaccines during a public health emergency, and only requires two months of data, NBC News reports. A full approval would allow the Pfizer vaccine to stay on the market after the emergency is declared to be over. The initial FDA review found Pfizer’s vaccine to be 95% effective with no serious side effects.



Details: To be considered for full FDA approval, vaccine manufacturers must submit longer-term data on manufacturing, facilities, clinical studies and other information that guarantees that their vaccine is safe and reliable.

Pfizer/BioNTech are submitting data to the FDA “on a rolling basis,” and a goal date will be set once the BLA is complete and formally accepted for review, according to a press release.



What they’re saying: “Following the successful delivery of more than 170 million doses to the U.S. population in just a few months, the BLA submission is an important cornerstone of achieving long-term herd immunity and containing COVID-19 in the future,” Ugur Sahin, CEO and Co-founder of BioNTech, said in a statement.

“We are pleased to work with U.S. regulators to seek approval of our COVID-19 vaccine based on our pivotal Phase 3 trial and follow-up data.”



On cue, I was greeted with a reply that was better than I had expected. “Wait, what do you mean you’re starting the FDA approval application process? I already took it!”

Again, the joy of petty gloating came over me for about three seconds before I became remorseful once again. This particular relative is not an idiot. She has two degrees and has been a park ranger for two decades. She and I share an appreciation for organic food and a healthy distrust of government (albeit for different reasons). But she was fooled. Millions have been fooled. It’s the ignorant who do not know or care about FDA-approval or proper testing who can gleefully take their vaccines in hopes of someday being able to take off their masks when walking to the bathroom at the restaurant. But people like my relative can have no joy when they receive more information about these experimental vaccines. They continue to suffer without the peace of mind the vaccines were supposed to deliver.

She’s not alone. Far from it. Just as I did a decade ago with Obamacare, I go on today and see the same type of ignorance, the same shock to learn that the “vaccine” isn’t only not approved, that similar types of “vaccines” have NEVER been approved. Occasionally, I’ll chime in and try to alert people. Occasionally, they’ll respond with concern or they’ll change the subject, depending on how much pride plays into their Twitter experience. But usually, I get denials and attacks like this:

It’s approved Bc it’s available. I’ve worked in the industry for 15 years. — David Anthony (@David_LeBoeuf) May 7, 2021

It’s frustrating to fight ignorance and misinformation, especially when the “arbiters of truth” in mainstream media and Big Tech are in on the lies, but we must. Sadly, most people won’t inform themselves without assistance.

