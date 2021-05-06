Share the truth















Maricopa County election officials admitted to auditors today that they do not have possession of administrative passwords that grant full control over the voting machines used in the 2020 election. Those machines and ballots are currently being audited by a third party group hired by the state Senate to determine the degree of voter fraud that took place in November.

Steve Bannon and John Solomon reported on War Room today that Maricopa County officials do not have the administrative passwords for the voting machine. Whether they’re lying or not, this is bad. If they’re lying, that means they know something funny was done to the machines and vote totals that can be discovered if they hand over the administrative passwords. If they are telling the truth, then they really had no control over the election they were charged with managing and an outside, non-government force was actually in control.

“It is a chain-of-custody, it is a control issue,” Solomon said.

According to The Gateway Pundit, the only ones with admin control would be Dominion Voting Systems.

The fact that the County does not have system administrators who have administrative access to the Dominion voting machines is a big concern. By allowing Dominion to have the administration access only, the County has basically turned over the system to the Dominion voting machine system people. There is no IT control here because that’s been ceded to Dominion.

By the way, in general, most frauds that include IT-related processes have at least one IT person involved in the fraud. See the video below with OAN and Steve Bannon:

This shows that the election was not run by the County, it was in essence subcontracted to Dominion which is likely not provided for in the law. The election function should be run by County election employees, not some subcontractor.

Dominion has been on a lawsuit tour of the media for weeks as they threaten to sue anyone who claims they participated in voter fraud. Meanwhile, Democrats, including the Department of Justice, have been doing everything they can to halt the audits. It’s as if everyone who was potentially involved in the theft of the 2020 presidential election is pulling out all stops to prevent the truth from coming out.

The One America News report broke the story, which has yet to be picked up by mainstream media outlets.

“If you think of it like your computer, you know, a lot of people can log in as users, but very few people can log in as administrators. So when the auditors were examining the machines, they were examining it as a user,” explained Christina Bobb on OAN. “And then they reached the point where they needed the administrative password, and when they reached back out to the county, the county was forced to acknowledge that they did not have the password. Which means they didn’t have it for the election. Which means they did not have any control over the machines for the election.”

As Andrew White at National File reported:

The news comes as Arizona Democrats just reached a settlement with the firm involved in the audit. National File reported that Arizona Senate Republicans that will see the firm, Cyber Ninjas, immediately cease signature verification just 9 days before the audit is set to be finished.

According to the settlement, Cyber Ninjas “and their agents will not compare signatures on early ballot envelopes with signatures from the voter registration file. The Senate Defendants warrant and represent that they are not currently comparing signatures on early ballot envelopes with signatures from the voter registration file, and will notify Plaintiffs within 48 hours of any decision to undertake such signature comparison and afford Plaintiffs 48 hours to respond to resolve any concerns.”

The Department of Justice is even weighing in despite the fact that the Constitution forbids federal interference in state elections, including this audit. Just The News reported earlier today:

The Justice Department is raising concerns about ballot security and possible voter intimidation in the Arizona GOP Senate’s private recount of the 2020 election results. The head of the department’s Civil Rights Division sent a letter Wednesday to state GOP Senate President Karen Fann saying the use of an outside contractor to investigate the ballots may be against federal law.

Federal law requires ballots to remain in the control of election officials for 22 months, according to The Associated Press. They physical audit of the results in the state’s Maricopa County is being conducted by Florida-based cyber-security company Cyber Ninjas. Pamela S. Karlan, the department’s principal deputy assistant attorney general says the outsourcing could amount to illegal voter intimidation.

“Past experience with similar investigative efforts around the country has raised concerns that they can be directed at minority voters, which potentially can implicate the anti-intimidation prohibitions of the Voting Rights Act,” she wrote in a letter Wednesday to the Arizona GOP. “Such investigative efforts can have a significant intimidating effect on qualified voters that can deter them from seeking to vote in the future.”

The deeper we get into the Maricopa County election audit, the clearer it becomes why Democrats and the White House are so desperate to stop it. They aren’t trying to protect voters. They’re trying to protect themselves.

