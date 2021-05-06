Share the truth















The narrative from Democrats, mainstream media, woke corporations, and race-baiters in general has been that the voter integrity law passed in Georgia is somehow racist. This is based on their own racist belief that Black voters are less capable of getting identification of filling out the forms properly than White voters.

The cognitive dissonance associated with their premise that they are fighting racism by promoting false racial stereotypes has been a point of contention for many across the country, particularly Black voters who wonder why “White Saviors” are insinuating they’re too stupid to handle paperwork without radical leftists rushing to render assistance. A recent poll reiterates this contention as a majority of voters in Georgia say they support the law. According to the poll:

The AJC-SPIA Poll was conducted April 20 through May 3, 2021 and included a total of 844 (unweighted) registered voters in Georgia. The survey was administered by the School of Public and International Affairs Survey Research Center at the University of Georgia. Interviews were conducted in English. A dual-frame statewide random sample consisting of approximately 70% cell phone numbers and 30% landline numbers was obtained through L2 (L2 is a sampling vendor that maintains a database constructed from state voter registration lists. Through commercial sources, phone numbers have been appended to the individual records (registrants) that make up these lists). The survey results were weighted using iterative proportional raking in order to ensure the sample was representative of the registrant population in terms of education, race, sex, and age. The calculated margin of error for the total sample is +/-3.4 points at the 95% confidence level. This would mean that if 50% of respondents indicate a topline view on an issue, we can be 95% confident that the population’s view on that issue is somewhere between 53.4% and 46.4%.

The margin wasn’t much with only 2% higher in favor of the bill, but when we consider there were more Democrats than Republicans polled and a majority of them approve of the job Joe Biden has been doing, it’s clear that there’s a disconnect between what the left is spouting and what the people of Georgia actually feel.

AJC poll of Georgia voters on new election law: 46% approve

44% disapprove https://t.co/dUkejFtRd1 — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) May 5, 2021

Perhaps even more striking than the plurality of all voters who support the bill is the fact that a quarter of Black voters do as well. According to Townhall:

We recently wrote about national polling showing plurality support for Georgia’s new elections law, as well as national data tracking the public’s paltry appetite for corporations using their influence to wade into cultural and political skirmishes. One issue set on which there is pretty clearly a large “silent majority” is wokeness and ubiquitous political correctness. That reality played out in the aforementioned nationwide polling, and it’s been replicated in a new survey of Georgia voters. After weeks of unhinged attacks, disgraceful demagoguery, outright lies and racial bullying – led by the state’s top Democrats, and the president of the United States – more Peach Staters support the law than oppose it. And this is an interesting twist:

Notably, 25% of African Americans support the new law — a notably higher share than typically vote Democratic in the state. — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) May 5, 2021

One out of four Black Georgians is evidently in favor of “Jim Crow,” according to Stacey Abrams et al. Imagine how much stronger these numbers would be if not for the aggressive dishonesty and relentless dishonesty. I’ll remind you that huge cross-racial majorities of Americans favor common-sense voter ID provisions, which are routinely assailed as racist “suppression” by leftists:

Latest Fox News survey: 77% of US voters favor voter ID requirement to cast election ballots, including 66% of Black respondents and 69% of Hispanics. pic.twitter.com/GZSAzumOZo — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 27, 2021

Since the bill was signed into law, many “woke” corporations and organizations have railed against it, claiming it is somehow racist to require voter ID in some circumstances. Major League Baseball even moved their All-Star Game in protest… to a state with voter ID laws. This is all politics, though, as our EIC noted. It really has nothing to do with Georgia. It’s about intimidating other states:

Georgia’s new election integrity laws have spurred a plethora of unhinged responses from the left. Major League Baseball pulled their All Star Game. Various “woke” companies have threatened to leave the state. Even the President of the United States voiced support for these anti-Georgia actions.

As most on the right have come to Georgia’s defense, chastising the left and their use of cancel culture against an entire state, there seems to be a misconception. Based on commentaries I’ve read and reactions on social media, it appears that most believe the attacks on Georgia have something to do with Georgia. Many are saying the efforts of the radical left are attempts to pressure the state government into reversing course or abolishing the new laws. This is incorrect.

I’m actually grateful for my conservative peers who think this even though it’s false. It tells me they look at things through a genuine lens of straightforward motivations. In other words, they see the actions by the left and attribute them to some sort of self-perceived righteousness. We may not agree with them, but it seems that most conservatives take their actions at face value. I appreciate this because it shows our side is less devious; often those who fail to see lies are the ones who don’t make a habit of lying themselves.

I, on the other hand, have an eye for deception. I’m hopeful that it’s because I have God-given discernment when it comes to situations like this, and that it’s not indicative of a dishonest heart. Either way, the left’s motivations for attacking Georgia were crystal clear to me the moment they started. To be more accurate, I knew the attacks would come, why they’d come, and generally how they’d manifest before Governor Brian Kemp signed the legislation into law.

This has nothing to do with Georgia, at least not directly. The left has no illusions that they’ll get the law reversed or repealed. This is 99% about every other state in the future that would considering passing such a law. They are trying to make Georgia an example.

“Pass legislation that hinders us from cheating and we’ll unleash hell on your entire state.” That’s the message.

The other 1% in their motivation is to use this as a virtue-signal litmus test. Which companies or organizations hopped on board? Can they be counted on to hop on board in the future? What negative impact did their acceptance of the leftist ploy make them suffer from the right? These questions and a handful of others account for the cherry on top, the additional 1% of benefit the radical left gets out of their Georgia attacks.

We’ve seen this playbook before on multiple occasions. One of the most effective was the attack on Indiana and then-Governor Mike Pence over the Religious Freedom Restoration Act. It was a strong bill that was attacked from the start. In that case, they were able to pressure a feckless Governor Pence into reversing course within a week. But that was a bonus. The real target was the other 49 states. They set out to destroy Indiana so no other states would dare to defend citizens’ and business owners’ religious liberties. And it worked. Similar laws that were in the works in other states were quietly left to die on the vine.

Tearing down religious liberties is important to the radical left and they will continue to attack them, but maintaining their stranglehold on voter fraud is their biggest goal right now. Doing so will give them permanent rule, driving conservatives out of office and maintaining obedient RINOs as their token GOP representatives to make it seem a little less unfair. This is why we’re seeing them pull out the big guns on Georgia. Again, they have no hopes of reversing it as they did with Indiana. The Indiana bill had real controversy behind it. All the controversy surrounding the Georgia bill has been manufactured through the left’s racist narrative that Black people are less capable of getting identification.

It is imperative that conservatives and even moderates fight the left’s attacks on Georgia with everything we’ve got. We are not defending Georgia’s law. We are preventing the quashing of future legislation in other states. Some similar pieces of legislation are already on the table, and as expected, they are already losing steam as weak Republicans watch what’s happening in Georgia and try to wiggle their way out of the same thing happening to them.

Republicans in states outside of Georgia are being intimidated into not considering similar election integrity measures. What they should be doing is ramping up their efforts and passing legislation that is even better than Georgia’s.

When leftists say they’re trying to protect voters, they should really ask the voters themselves if they feel they need to be protected. Contrary to leftist doctrine, Black voters are just as capable of getting ID or filling out forms as White voters.

