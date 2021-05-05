Share the truth















There’s something truly special about Donald Trump’s new “social” site. It’s not what anyone expected as it’s just him. But if anyone can post to a social media site of one and still make it interesting it’s the 45th (and 47th?) President of the United States. His latest take is pretty darn epic.

“Warmonger Liz Cheney, who has virtually no support left in the Great State of Wyoming, continues to unknowingly and foolishly say that there was no Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election when in fact, the evidence, including no Legislative approvals as demanded by the U.S. Constitution, shows the exact opposite. Had Mike Pence referred the information on six states (only need two) back to State Legislatures, and had gutless and clueless MINORITY Leader Mitch McConnell (he blew two seats in Georgia that should have never been lost) fought to expose all of the corruption that was presented at the time, with more found since, we would have had a far different Presidential result, and our Country would not be turning into a socialist nightmare! Never give up!”

Ironically, I was watching this feed because I expected him to come out against Facebook for their “oversight board” denying his reinstatement on the site. Instead, we got something much better. The ongoing feud, if you can call it that, between him and Congresswoman Liz Cheney is only noteworthy because she’s so far beneath him on the topic of voter fraud. While Trump and millions of his supporters still rightly claim the 2020 election was outright stolen from him through massive, widespread voter fraud, neoconservative RINO Cheney is busy proclaiming we should ignore the thousands of affidavits, statistical anomalies, and video evidence of fraud.

Former Vice President Mike Pence took a little heat as Trump highlighted his old right-hand-man’s unwillingness to do his job properly and send the contested electors back to their states for potential reassignment. It wasn’t as big of a blow on Pence as it was on Cheney, but it was shade nonetheless.

Then, there’s Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Trump brought up a good point. In McConnell’s giddiness over Joe Biden allegedly winning the election, McConnell failed to address voter fraud. As a result, the same type of shenanigans that stole the election from Trump also cost Republicans two seats in the Senate, relegating McConnell to Minority Leader status. Had he done what was right instead of participating in the installation of Biden, McConnell would almost certainly still be the top guy in the Senate.

As some have speculated, perhaps he never really wanted that spot. He loves to punch from a position of weakness. He likes to be the opposition instead of having actual power. That’s been his comfortable spot for decades; when he’s in charge, he’s weak as can be but when he’s leading the minority, he suddenly pretends like he has guts.

Even as Majority Leader, his actions under a vetoing Barack Obama were completely different from his actions in the two years when Republicans held the House, Senate, and White House under Trump. Under Obama he was able to send dozens of Obamacare repeal bills to be vetoed, but under Trump McConnell couldn’t manage to send one. It was hypocrisy mixed with weakness and bolstered by orders from the Chinese Communist Party.

It will be interesting to see what news Trump will be able to make as the lone man posting from his desk. Perhaps now we’ll get some real perspectives on voter fraud that have been suppressed by mainstream media.

