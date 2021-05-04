Share the truth















Joe and Jill Biden were apparently trying to literally kill great grandma and great grandpa as they posed for a picture that likely wasn’t supposed to make it out to the public. But these weren’t just any great grandma and great grandpa. These were the former President and First Lady, Jimmy and Rosalyn Carter.

We’re pleased to share this wonderful photo from the @POTUS and @FLOTUS visit to see the Carters in Plains, Ga.! Thank you President and Mrs. Biden! pic.twitter.com/QcA33iUev4 — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) May 4, 2021

The past and present residents of the White House have been vaccinated, which is why their appeasing mainstream media allies are defending them instead of calling it attempted murder as they would have done if Donald and Melania Trump were in this same image. But the same press will herald the Bidens for wearing masks alone outside. Or on Zoom calls.

“Biden wears a mask when he is on Zoom calls but not when he is posing with a 93 year old, because Science.” – Jerry Dunleavy

Biden wears a mask when he is on Zoom calls but not when he is posing with a 93 year old, because Science. https://t.co/boEgejHCI9 — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) May 4, 2021

“The comments on this distorted photo are hysterical, but the fact that President Biden wears a mask when he’s alone on a Zoom call with world leaders but he doesn’t when he’s sitting with the Carters, a couple in their 90s, only proves that post vaccine masks are pure theater.” – Joel M. Petlin

The comments on this distorted photo are hysterical, but the fact that President Biden wears a mask when he's alone on a Zoom call with world leaders but he doesn't when he's sitting with the Carters, a couple in their 90s, only proves that post vaccine masks are pure theater. — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) May 4, 2021

“Out of abundance of caution when indoors with seniors always wear a mask. @POTUS do your patriotic duty….Don’t you always say that?” – Brian Kilmeade

Out of abundance of caution when indoors with seniors always wear a mask @POTUS do your patriotic duty….Don’t you always say that? https://t.co/vS0hSy7V4W — Brian Kilmeade (@kilmeade) May 4, 2021

“Which branch of science says wear a mask outside, but not when you’re inside with the Carters?” – Matt Hugh

“They’ve all been full vaccinated”.

Exactly. So why are Joe and Jill (vaccinated) wearing them outside with nobody around?

Theatre, that’s why. — Matt Hugh (@RealistTakes) May 4, 2021

“So the only time we see Biden without a mask is when he’s hanging around a 96 year old man. Makes sense.” – Buzz Patterson

So the only time we see Biden without a mask is when he’s hanging around a 96 year old man. Makes sense. https://t.co/2HDo8ZTIaf — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) May 4, 2021

Joe Biden addressed the clear hypocrisy in a conversation with NBC’s Craig Melvin, saying, “If we were in fact sitting there talking to one another close, I’d have my mask on and I’d make you to have a mask, even though we both been vaccinated.”

Meanwhile….

Biden Wears Mask On Zoom Call In Case COVID Has Mutated Into A Computer Virus https://t.co/6bIX67ziGt — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) May 1, 2021

This was almost certainly supposed to be a personal keepsake image. Otherwise, the Biden’s would have maintained social distancing and worn nine masks each while putting plexiglass between them and their “victims.” They’re lying to you, folks.

