Windham, New Hampshire, is attempting to audit the 2020 election. It should be just as closely monitored by American patriots as the Maricopa County, Arizona, audits that are also taking place right now. It’s not that Windham is as consequential. It’s that even in the small east coast town, Democrats are doing everything they can to continue to hide their theft of the election.

Last night, a city meeting of Selectmen—their equivalent of city council members—held a meeting that was attended by hundreds of concerned patriots who have worked hard for months to get an audit done of their corrupt 2020 election. Along the way, there has been clear obstruction and attempts to suppress the concerns of the people. But the people prevailed in ordering the audit. Then, the city picked Deep State shill Mark Lindeman to lead the audit.

This, of course, outraged the town’s patriots. They went to the city meeting to demand changes and a real election audit, not a rubber stamp version that will do everything possible to suppress voter fraud even further. As Ken Eyring from Granite Grok explained:

There are many disturbing issues that have led up to this point in time where the Windham Selectmen chose Mark Lindeman to perform an audit he is not qualified to perform. Should the public be concerned? Yes. Let’s connect the dots on Lindeman. To do this, let’s start with who certifies the voting machines.

Who certifies the the Voting Machines that are used in U.S. Elections?

Answer: The Federal Election Assistance Commission, where a former executive of Dominion Voting Systems is a chief employee.

This document contains the following excerpts that expose that Dominion Voting Systems has significant influence in the U.S. federal certification agency, the Election Assistance Commission (EAC):

“A deeper look into the certification process used for the machines, however, reveals that the main certification agency in the United States, the federal Election Assistance Commission (EAC), maintains an unexpectedly small staff, and one of its chief employees is a former executive of Dominion Voting Systems.”

That is a serious conflict of interest. That document also lists the only two companies who are currently certified to perform certification testing on voting machines.

“Furthermore it appears the bulk—if not all—of the testing of the election equipment is conducted by only two companies, Pro V&V and SLI Compliance.”

“On the EAC website, there are seven Voting System Test Laboratories (VSTL) listed. However, only two of these testing labs, Pro V&V and SLI Compliance, are listed on the page as accredited, as the others are listed as having their accreditation expired.”

Who Certified the Maricopa County, AZ, November general election?

Answer: The same two companies who certify voting machines; Pro V&V and SLi Compliance

The only two companies who are certified by the EAC to certify voting machines (Pro V&V and SLI Compliance) are the same two companies who performed the first audit of the Maricopa County, AZ general election – using a bogus Risk Limiting Audit (RLA) process they claimed validated the results.

That is the equivalent of the fox guarding the hen house.

Mark Lindeman Supports the Results of the First Maricopa “Audit”

This article was sent to Windham Selectman Roger Hohenberger by Mark Lindeman. The article includes the following statement:

“The audit of the tabulation equipment’s software and hardware was performing by two independent Voting System Testing Laboratories: Pro V&V and SLI Compliance.”

Lindeman used that article to convince Hohenberger that the audit by Pro V&V and SLI Compliance in Maricopa County, AZ, was thorough and complete. It is hogwash, and Hohenberger bought into it without doing any additional research.

That speaks volumes about Roger Hohenberger’s inability to properly represent the people of Windham regarding one of the most important decisions he has ever made on behalf of the town.

Mark Lindeman Opposes the Current Forensic Audit in Maricopa County, AZ

Lindeman stuck his elitist nose into Arizona. His opinion was not requested, nor welcomed by the AZ Senate. An April 13, 2021 letter to AZ Senate President Karen Fann (cosigned by Mark Lindeman, co-director of Verified Voting), made the following statements regarding the previous audits that were performed in AZ.

“These audits provided assurance of the accuracy of the results, which included victories for both Democrat and Republican candidates at the federal, state and local level. At this point, additional audits will have little value other than to stoke conspiracy theories and partisan gamesmanship – or worse.”

The Risk Limiting Audits that Lindeman is so fond of do not provide the type of certainty of results that he professes – nor what is needed to answer all of the questions regarding the “Windham Incident.”

Lindeman’s elitist attitudes are exposed through his condemnation of the current audit process that was demanded by the citizens of Maricopa County. His actions clearly reflect his contempt of those who live in Maricopa County, AZ. His actions and statements speaks volumes about Mark Lindeman’s character and liberal ideologies.

It’s crystal clear that the city is committing election audit malpractice if ever a thing existed. Some have argued that they’re not taking the audit seriously. This is false. In fact, they’re taking it very seriously. They’re trying to subvert the real audit by passing it on to someone who has the skills and desire to continue to cover up massive, widespread voter fraud across the nation.

Democrats realize it will only take one domino falling in order for their entire con job to come crashing down. From their perspective, exposing the theft of the 2020 election will destroy their party and, in their inaccurate opinion, the nation. As hard as it is for honest people to comprehend, the Democrats involved think keeping voter fraud under wraps is somehow a benefit to this country.

Their actions, including the unwillingness to properly hear the concerns of the citizens last night, demonstrate a true fear that’s pervasive among Democrats (and complicit Republicans) who are in the know. As The Gateway Pundit reported:

HUNDREDS of local citizens turned out to the Windham, New Hampshire City Meeting tonight at the city hall.

The city leaders or “selectmen” moved the meeting back to the smaller venue at the city hall sometime today. That way HUNDREDS of concerned citizens were left standing outside!

The board members then WALKED OUT of the meeting. They did not expect the locals to fight back against their corruption! The meeting was then moved over to the Windham High School auditorium. The board members continued to ignore their residents and went on with other business!

That’s when the crowd STOOD UP WITH THEIR BACKS TURNED to the dirty board members! The crowd started chanting, “Resign! Resign! Resign!” Local activist Ken Eyring told the reporter, “This board is an embarrassment to the community.”

It’s been said before and it must be said again. If these Democrats and complicit Republicans really thought the audits wouldn’t reveal massive voter fraud, they would WANT them to happen. Instead, they’re scrambling to quash them all.

