When President Trump was in the White House, all CNN could talk about was him. Now that Joe Biden is in the Oval Office, CNN is still focusing more on Donald Trump and his supporters than the puppet who allegedly defeated him. Some at CNN try to talk about Biden. They really do, but let’s face facts. It isn’t easy when the guy your network helped to steal an election is as mentally dull as Joe “Where’s My Mask” Biden.

One such dedicated Bidenite is columnist Stephen Collinson. He recently celebrated Biden’s 100 days in office by flipping back and forth between comparing him to FDR and LBJ. Apparently, Joe “Single Penny in Taxes” Biden would be as “successful” as either—or both combined—if he would only be given the chance by destroying the filibuster or something. I’m not sure. The article was taking too long to read between bursts of laughter, so I stopped at “whether JRB becomes another FDR or LBJ is still TBD.” I LOL’d and move on.

As CNN columnists are wont to do when they want to spark conversation (since so few actually want to talk about Joe “Voter Fraud Organization” Biden), Collinson dedicated this morning’s column to… you guessed it… Donald Trump. Despite being out of office he’s still more newsworthy than Biden’s dogs which are far more newsworthy than their owner, so why not spark a little MAGA anger by insulting us?

Let’s break down a few selections from the article titled, “The GOP’s devotion to Trump threatens to destroy American democracy.” As with the previous article of his I tried to read, I didn’t finish this one but for very different reasons. I wasn’t laughing through it. I was angry. I don’t like reading angry. It’s like driving angry, only without the risk of collision. Nevertheless, I suffered through Pinocchio-inspired whoppers like this [emphasis angrily added]:

The ex-President is showing that he doesn’t have to be in the Oval Office to damage faith in US elections and to trash truth, as his movement based on lies and personal homage takes an increasingly firm grip of the Republican Party. The widespread mistrust he continues to foster in the fairness of the US political system among millions of voters poses grave risks to democracy itself.

I’ll cover the “debunking” of voter fraud allegations later. For now, let’s talk about Collinson’s choice of words because when he’s talking about Trump, he’s actually attempting to gaslight those of us who also believe the election was stolen. Damaging faith in U.S. elections has NOTHING to do with Trump’s words. He isn’t trying to “trash truth” the way that CNN has demonstrably done for years, perhaps decades. He isn’t spreading lies or advancing personal homage, and neither are we. He and we are addressing the real problem that poses a grave risk to our republic, namely the subversion of the election process.

As many have said time and again, there’s a crystal clear reason Democrats and mainstream media are so adamant about stopping these election audits. If they truly believed the elections were fair, they would have been demanding these audits right along with us. Serious accusations have been made about the fairness of the election and the exact wrong way to address them is to oppose discovery of the very evidence that would prove us wrong if it exists. But they know the evidence does not support their premise that the elections were clean. They know the audits have the potential of exposing the truth, and if there’s anything CNN and Democrats are adamantly opposed to more than anything else, it’s 2020 election truths.

And there are very clear signs that Trump’s assault on American democracy is working. In a CNN poll released last week, only 23% of Republican voters believed that Biden legitimately won sufficient votes to win the election last year. This follows a Quinnipiac poll in February that showed that 76% of Republicans believe that there was widespread fraud in the election.

Court after court threw out Trump’s spurious claims of election fraud after his defeat to Biden. There is no evidence that he was unfairly deprived of office. In fact, the only person who tried to steal the election was Trump, with his bid to disrupt Congress certifying the results by inciting a crowd of supporters that mobbed the Capitol, sending lawmakers fleeing.

For this section, let’s take a look at each emphasized phrase, just for kicks.

“…assault on American Democracy…” – Donald Trump is not assaulting American democracy. This is projection. Stealing the election is the most direct assault on our constitutional republic this nation has ever seen. Yes, it’s worse than the secession that preempted the Civil War because at least that was, at the time, a legal maneuver. What those who propped up Joe “Bipartisan” Biden have done is not legal.

“…23% of Republican voters believed that Biden legitimately won…” – Does Collinson really believe we base our opinion of the election on what Trump said? That may be the most insulting thing he posted in this article. We do not believe Biden won legitimately because of video evidence, over a thousand sworn affidavits, the statistical anomalies that are absolutely inexplicable, and aforementioned breathless objections to audits, among at least a dozen other reasons.

Unlike collectivists in the Democratic party, most conservatives tend to think for ourselves. This can be clearly seen by the reluctance many of us have towards taking the vaccines. By Collinson’s embarrassingly flawed reasoning, we should be swarming vaccine centers because our “cult leader” says we should. Nope. We’re not the simpletons Collinson wishes we were.

As for his assertion that court after court “threw out” claims of voter fraud, he’s partially correct. In context, however, he is insinuating the cases were tossed based upon evidence, which absolutely was not the case in the vast majority of instances. It’s like saying the pie must have tasted bad because nobody took a bite. Feckless judges and Justices denied cases based on not wanting to rock the boat at best. Some would say they were bullied, bribed, or blackmailed into tossing cases. We’ll probably never know.

Lastly, he claims there was “no evidence.” He was careful not to say there was no evidence of massive, widespread voter fraud because as a supposed journalist, he is likely aware of the mountains of evidence showing voter fraud. Instead, he opted for the carefully worded “no evidence that he was unfairly deprived of office.” That sets the bar high enough that only court cases, which were thrown out, could have properly demonstrated. Now, we’re stuck with audits months after the fact and attempts by private citizens to expose the truth. The courts failed us. The state legislatures failed us. Government failed us. On can argue that Trump and his legal team failed us. CNN, as usual, failed everyone.

There’s no need to go into more of the article. Three paragraphs are enough to demonstrate the reality that CNN is grasping for relevance in a post-Trump world by continuing to attack him. This isn’t just about Trump being out of office, though. It’s about Biden being in office. Democrats got their wish, but they’re doing everything they can to not look at the disaster they achieved. This is why it’s imperative (by their estimation) for CNN and others in mainstream media to attack Trump, his supporters, and anyone in DC associated with him such as Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz. They need a boogeyman du jour in order to keep ratings from cratering.

According to Fox News, it’s not working.

CNN has been hemorrhaging viewers since President Biden took office, with ratings down more than 50 percent in multiple categories since Inauguration Day.

The liberal network spent years attacking former President Donald Trump and the network thrived during his final days in office amid a brief post-election spike. CNN averaged 2.2 million viewers during the first three weeks of 2021, but it has averaged just one million viewers since Biden took office, a staggering decline of 54 percent.

CNN’s struggles are even more prominent among the key advertising demographic of adults age 25-54, with a drop of 60 percent. It averaged 617,000 demo viewers from Dec. 28 through Inauguration Day but only 244,000 since Biden entered the White House.

CNN’s liberal primetime hosts Anderson Cooper, Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon haven’t been able to keep their audiences under the new administration, either.

CNN averaged 3.1 million viewers from 8-11 p.m. from Dec. 28 through Inauguration Day but only 1.4 million since for a whopping 55-percent decline. Over the same time period, CNN’s primetime lineup lost 63 percent of its viewers among the crucial demo.

Covering Joe Biden doesn’t work because so few are actually interested in what he has to say on the few occasions when he says them. They’re not impressed by Jen Psaki who has been almost as embarrassing as Anthony Scaramucci. Will going after Trump and his supporters work to salvage their ratings and website traffic? No.

The audience they pandered to during Trump’s time in the White House has moved on from him. Unlike news networks that need to perpetually REPORT outrage, viewers don’t need to always BE outraged. With Trump out of office for now, your average leftist viewer has no interest in seeing him or anyone associated with him like Gaetz or Greene.

Here’s the funny part. The one thing that could save CNN is likely the one thing they are unlikely to attempt. If they would start covering the White House and Capitol Hill critically instead of acting like cheerleaders, they would spark viewership and readership to return. Lest we forget, Biden wasn’t a resounding nominee. He won the nomination as the last non-Sanders standing. When there was still hope during the primaries that Pete Buttigieg, Michael Bloomberg, or Amy Klobuchar could beat Bernie Sanders, the voters flocked to them instead of Biden.

CNN needs to come to the realization that their own viewers don’t really care about Trump and aren’t looking for glowing reviews of a Biden administration that has as its only real credit so far a lack of mean Tweets. They are failing disastrously at the border. They aren’t getting the nation opened up and the only bright spots among states dealing with Covid-19 are those who oppose the White House’s guidance. The notion that Biden would be a bipartisan uniting force is a bigger joke than his penchant for sniffing hair.

If mainstream media wants to salvage the wreck they’ve made of themselves, they’d go after Biden and Congress for their failures instead of propping them up like the propagandists they are.

