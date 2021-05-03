Share the truth















A progressive friend and I were discussing higher education this morning. The topic was, of course, the political leanings of professors. She told me she thought there was a “lean” towards progressivism at most colleges but that it was likely closer to even between conservatives and progressives at elite schools like Harvard. I laughed, saying it’s probably even worse at schools like Harvard because the lifetime academia who find their way there work through a network of which I am very familiar. Only the brightest radical leftist minds can get a full-time gig as a professor at Harvard, I told her.

So, we looked it up with a friendly wager of our favorite non-alcoholic beverage. For me, it was great espresso from any coffee house that didn’t have a pagan mermaid goddess as its logo. For her, it was anything fruity as long as it was organic. Thankfully, I won’t be heading to Jamba Juice anytime soon because what we discovered from an article that coincidentally ran the same day as our wager proved that not only was I right, I was far more right than I even imagined.

A story at College Fix pointed to a survey by the Harvard Crimson. In it, dated April 9th of this year, they asked 236 professors to rate their political leanings on a scale from “very liberal” all the way to “very conservative.” By my reckoning, which I believed to be somewhere between 10-20% conservative, there should have been 23-47 professors who identified “somewhat conservative” or “very conservative.” I was wrong.

There were seven. According to the College Fix:

The Crimson’s latest survey of faculty found just seven professors identify as “somewhat” or “very conservative,” roughly 3 percent of survey respondents. In both surveys, the vast majority of professors say they are “liberal” or “very liberal.” The spread is so striking that the Crimson recently reported on right-leaning professors as an “endangered species” at the Ivy League institution.

“While the University has made a concerted effort across the past decade to promote gender and racial diversity among its faculty, Harvard has not made any explicit attempts to bolster representation from across the ideological spectrum,” the campus newspaper reported.

The article points out that this trend can be found across higher education. But Harvard has a longstanding reputation as the best university in the nation. The Crimson quotes a professor who said even in Harvard’s Economics Department, many faculty will not consider conservative viewpoints on some political issues.

“There’s no tolerance at all at this point for something that says we should just be hiring on the basis of merit in terms of scholarship, teaching ability, and so on,” Professor Robert Barro told the student newspaper. “It’s sort of no question now that, in addition to that, you’re supposed to be heavily weighting various forms of identity.”

Professor Harvey Mansfield, arguably Harvard’s most well-known conservative faculty member, told the Crimson: “There hasn’t been a conservative appointed as a Harvard faculty for the last 10 years, as far as I know.”

This isn’t by accident and it’s not because conservatives don’t want the jobs. For at least seven decades, there has been a well planned and highly coordinated effort by Cultural Marxists and Neo-Marxists to inject the most radical progressive ideologies possible into our higher education systems. They have been working the system to get the right people in places of authority so they can continue the trend towards leftism in colleges and universities. From deans to heads of the school administrations to leaders of alumni groups, the “conspiracy theory” about the leftist takeover of schools was completely years ago and is now in “maintenance mode.”

But it’s worse than that. The trend has been spreading in similar fashion throughout public education as well. Staff and faculty at public K-12 schools lean heavily to the left. This is for massive indoctrination into a leftist worldview targeting the most impressionable people we have: Children. Again, this has been called a “conspiracy theory” for decades but there’s now no way to deny it without being ignorant (like my friend) or complicit.

It is important for conservatives to be inspired and start taking back our schools. That doesn’t just mean getting jobs. It means taking back school boards, as they’ve started doing in districts across the country. We have to be aggressive and proactive if we have any chance of putting the right people in charge of educating our children from the moment they step foot into preschool all the way until they have their college degrees.

The fight to remove political, cultural, and religious bias from our schools is a generational problem which often discourages conservatives from trying. But we must. And we must start doing so now.

