It’s hard to believe that five years ago, the Drudge Report was a major player in conservative media. Since whatever happened to Matt Drudge happened, the site has been a cesspool of mainstream media propaganda and leftist talking points.

Many patriots turned to social media to fill the void with many prominent conservatives posting links to important stories regularly. That’s dead as well as far too many topics are forbidden on Twitter and Facebook. There are social media alternatives that may come around, but so far Gab, Parler, and similar freer speech social sites have not been able to reach a tipping point for conservative news.

We’ve been able to address this by constantly scouring the newer conservative news aggregators. Similar to Drudge Report but with bona fide conservative values, there are four that have stood out from the rest. We’ve explored them all, and while there are some other good sites out there, they fall short in some way to these four.

For complete transparency, I’ve communicated or even worked with the owners of all four sites listed below, just as I’ve communicated with the owners and operators of other conservative news aggregators. The reasons these four stood out is because they fit a handful of criteria I consider important:

Updated throughout the day, every day

Wide range of conservative sources

Minimal if any listings of mainstream media outlets

Truthful reporting without fear (one of the other decent news aggregators disqualified themselves from this list because they stopped reporting on voter fraud topics by early December, 2020)

Good interface and design

America First focus

National outlets (I love Press California but they’re regional and therefore can’t quite make this list… but check them out anyway)

Without further adieu, here are the four sites every patriot should check out, bookmark, and visit daily:

The Liberty Daily: This is by far my favorite. They look and feel like Drudge Report but with an unabashed focused on conservative news. They start updating early East Coast time and continue until the end of the evening in the West Coast. If you only visit one, make it TLD.

The newest in the group, they've proven to be quite fast at getting breaking news out there. Updated throughout the day and with a strong selection of sources, it's a quick and easy way to get your news and commentary fix.

The newest in the group, they’ve proven to be quite fast at getting breaking news out there. Updated throughout the day and with a strong selection of sources, it’s a quick and easy way to get your news and commentary fix. 63Red: This is arguably the most functional of the sites on both desktop and mobile. It’s clean and the links are very strong.

This is arguably the most functional of the sites on both desktop and mobile. It’s clean and the links are very strong. Conservative Playlist: I may be biased since one of my proteges built it. But there’s another reason it stands out. It’s the only one we’ve found that includes sections for podcasts and videos. I’m not crazy about the fact that they post excerpts first instead of direct links, but I’ve gotten used to it.

It’s imperative that conservatives remain as aware of what’s going on in America as possible. We can’t rely on mainstream or social media for the that and sifting through hundreds of sites is time consuming. Instead, we just need these four.

