A doctor who was among the first to recommend Hydroxychloroquine and other effective treatments for Covid-19 will receive the Nobel Prize for his work. American leftist politicians and mainstream media might not appreciate Hydroxychloroquine, but the rest of the world understands its efficacy against Covid-19.

Dr. Vladimir Zelenko has been censored on multiple platforms, including an all-out ban on Twitter. His crime: Successfully treating Covid-19 patients with methods that runs contrary to Dr. Anthony Fauci’s recommendations. That’s it. Big Tech, mainstream media, and Democrats love whatever Fauci says even when what he’s saying today is different from what he said yesterday. From their brainwashed mentality, anything he says is correct even when he contradicts himself regularly. According to Human Events:

He developed what he has labeled the Zelenko Covid-19 Protocols which has as its centerpiece, but not exclusive piece, the combined use of Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and Zinc as a means by which a person can both help to prevent or mitigate the contraction of Covid-19, or can actually treat the disease once it has been diagnosed. Both protocols can be viewed and downloaded from his website.

“HCQ is the safest medication that can be prescribed, period,” says Dr. Zelenko. “It has been around for 65 years and has been used to treat a number of conditions without adverse side effects. It is even prescribed to pregnant women.” Zelenko says it has been prescribed over 100 million times. When asked why it isn’t in widespread use, Zelenko says “because of four different factors; politics, profit, arrogance, and fear.”

Dr. Zelenko contends that President Trump’s early promotion of HCQ turned it into a political battle because his numerous enemies did not want to see him with an easy “win.” “My own treatment of patients within high-risk groups, along with independent research, have shown that hospitalizations can be reduced by 84% by using protocols that involve both HCQ and Zinc,” Zelenko states.

When asked about studies that seemed to discredit the efficacy of HCQ in treating the Chinese coronavirus, Zelenko explained “You don’t fire a gun without a bullet in it and then say the gun doesn’t work when you don’t kill the target. The studies that were done on HCQ did not include the use of Zinc. HCQ is what opens the cell and enables Zinc to attack the virus. One is not effective without the other, or without a suitable substitute for HCQ. The studies were designed to fail.”

Dr. Zelenko says that both prophylaxis measures and actual case treatments need to be customized to the individual. As a general rule, he says, those people who are in the higher risk groups, both by age and by other pre-existing conditions, require more aggressive actions on both the preventative and diagnostic side.

“This virus remains relatively stable inside the host for about the first five days,” Zelenko says. “After that it starts to multiply rapidly. It also starts to migrate from sinus to lungs and cardio areas where involvement becomes more severe and treatment becomes more difficult. The key is early intervention.” Zelenko again mentioned his 84% success rate in high-risk patients. “You can say that the failure of the medical and political community to adopt demonstrated effective treatment techniques has led to the unnecessary death of approximately 250,000 people.”

Unlike Fauci, Dr. Zelenko has been consistent from the beginning. That consistency plus the effectiveness of his treatments worldwide have earned him the coveted award. His Twitter account will likely not be reinstated despite the honor he’s receiving internationally.

He graduated summa cum laude with a B.A. degree with high honors in Chemistry from Hofstra University. After receiving an academic scholarship to attend S.U.N.Y. at Buffalo School of Medicine, he earned his M.D. degree in May 2000. Dr. Zelenko completed his family medicine residency at South Nassau Communities Hospital in Oceanside, N.Y. in May 2004. Since then, Dr. Zelenko has practiced family medicine in New York’s Hudson Valley. He has been described by his patients as like a family member to thousands of families, and is a medical adviser to the volunteer ambulance corps in Kiryas Joel, New York.

One of the most important components of his treatment is timing. He’s a big advocate for quickly addressing Covid-19 the moment symptoms appear or if infection is detected before symptoms. According to his website, he breaks it all down based on circumstance.

Fundamental Principles

Treat patients based on clinical suspicion as soon as possible, preferably within the first 5 days of symptoms. Perform PCR testing, but do not withhold treatment pending results.

Risk Stratify Patients

Low risk patient – Younger than 45, no comorbidities, and clinically stable

– Younger than 45, no comorbidities, and clinically stable High risk patient – Older than 45, younger than 45 with comorbidities, or clinically unstable

Treatment Options

Low risk patients

Supportive care with fluids, fever control, and rest

Elemental Zinc 50mg 1 time a day for 7 days

Vitamin C 1000mg 1 time a day for 7 days

Vitamin D3 5000iu 1 time a day for 7 days

Optional over the counter options

Quercetin 500mg 2 times a day for 7 days or

Epigallocatechin-gallate (EGCG) 400mg 1 time a day for 7 days

Moderate / High risk patients

Elemental Zinc 50-100mg once a day for 7 days

Vitamin C 1000mg 1 time a day for 7 days

Vitamin D3 10000iu once a day for 7 days or 50000iu once a day for 1-2 days

Azithromycin 500mg 1 time a day for 5 days or

Doxycycline 100mg 2 times a day for 7 days

Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) 200mg 2 times a day for 5-7 days

and/or

Ivermectin 0.4-0.5mg/kg/day for 5-7 days

Either or both HCQ and IVM can be used, and if one only, the second agent may be added after about 2 days of treatment if obvious recovery has not yet been observed etc.

Other treatment options

Dexamethasone 6-12mg 1 time a day for 7 days or

Prednisone 20mg twice a day for 7 days, taper as needed

Budesonide 1mg/2cc solution via nebulizer twice a day for 7 days

Blood thinners (i.e. Lovenox, Eliquis, Xarelto, Pradaxa, Aspirin)

Colchicine 0.6mg 2-3 times a day for 5-7 days

Monoclonal antibodies

Home IV fluids and oxygen

Many are already congratulating Dr. Zelenko on Twitter and other “platforms.” Of course, he won’t see it there since a millennial staffer banned the Nobel Prize winning doctor for effective medical advice that wasn’t found in the Fauci bible.

