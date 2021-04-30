Share the truth















Baltimore, Maryland, has been a hub for the Democratic Party for decades. It has maintained single-party rule in the Mayor’s office and town hall throughout its long descent into lawlessness. Law enforcement in the city has done what it can to maintain the peace, but recent cuts and an attempt to recreate a “woke” version of the police has made it nearly impossible for them to fight the massive crime in the city.

Now, they’re calling out the new Mayor, Brandon M. Scott, for his radical progressive policies.

100 murders so far in 2021. The largest number at this point in recent memory. @MayorBMScott, how's the reimagining going? @BaltimorePolice needs cops NOW! Not enough to adequately patrol or investigate. #500copsshort #cityincrisis @GLFOP — Baltimore City FOP (@FOP3) April 29, 2021

Mayor Scott has been one of the nation’s most vocal advocates for “reimagining” law enforcement to include fewer police officers, replacing them with the equivalent of social workers and field psychologists to talk down would-be criminals. In a Tweet Wednesday, he stated his administration’s direction while visiting a 911 call center.

This week, I joined @ChrisVanHollen and advocates to discuss my administration’s efforts to develop a pilot program to divert appropriate 911 calls to behavioral health specialists instead of sworn officers. Looking forward to sharing more details in the very near future. (2/2) — Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) April 28, 2021

“This morning, I visited Baltimore’s 911 call center to shadow our call takers. These public servants are often the first point of contact in emergencies involving 911 and play a critical role in determining the appropriate public safety response.

“This week, I joined @ChrisVanHollen and advocates to discuss my administration’s efforts to develop a pilot program to divert appropriate 911 calls to behavioral health specialists instead of sworn officers. Looking forward to sharing more details in the very near future.”

The reality on the streets of Baltimore are far different from what Scott wants the people to believe. To say crime is rampant is to say water is wet. Gang violence has escalated under the new Mayor just as it did under his predecessor, Jack Young and Catherine Pugh. The last time the city had a Republican in the Mayor’s office was 1967.

It isn’t just the politicians who are creating the problems. Local media has been nothing more than a mouthpiece for progressive politicians and activist groups for decades. The Baltimore Sun has fed the people a steady flow of propaganda to distract them from the problems they face and the non-solutions offered by city leadership.

All the while, city police have attempted to do their jobs despite the roadblocks put forth by government.

The men and women of the Baltimore Police Department need support from the city’s leaders. Instead, they get blamed for skyrocketing crime while being hampered by bad city policies. Something needs to change.

