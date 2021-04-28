Share the truth















A Nashville woman felt extreme pain in her neck before waking up paralyzed from the neck down less than 24-hours after taking the second dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

Brandy Parker-McFadden, a mother of three, has been hospitalized for nearly two weeks. Her story has gone nearly completely unreported by mainstream media with local media only picking up the story after Parker-McFadden started getting sensation back in her extremities. That local news outlet, WKRN News 2 in Nashville, has been bracketing the story with others claiming there’s nothing to worry about with the vaccines as they combat “vaccine anxiety” among local residents.

“Our youngest is like, ‘are you ever going to walk again?'” she said, fighting back tears. “And so, you know, we just reassure him this is extremely rare.”

The woman, who appears to be younger than the at-risk age of 70-years-old or higher, received her second Pfizer Covid shot April 16th. Hours later, an unusual sensation started in her legs and continued to other parts of her body.

“Then it turned into I had a horrible neck pain and it just kept getting worse and worse,” she said.

Government and mainstream media have been pressing people to get one of three vaccines, none of which have been FDA-approved or properly tested. This despite the statistics that clearly show recovery rates for those infected are extremely high. As Ned Ryun noted on Twitter:

“I use these CDC numbers all the time on TV and in op-eds to remind people that everything; lockdowns, tens of millions of Americans losing jobs, economic destruction, tens of thousands of small Biz ceasing to exist, was off a virus with a survivability rate of pretty much 99.5%.”

“I woke up and I was like, ‘I can’t move my arms, I can’t move my legs,’ and so he’s [her husband] freaking out,” she said. “The doctors are panicking.”

Parker-McFadden appears to be in the 20-49 age range which has a recovery rate for those infected by Covid-19 of 99.98%, according the CDC. That means that out of 10,000 people her age who get infected, two die on average.

“I’m holding her hand and her hand is limp throughout the whole thing while she’s screaming and pain,” her husband said.

Ten days after being hospitalized, she’s showing signs of a slow recovery. She is now able to move her arms and wiggle her toes. She is the first known epileptic to have this type of adverse effect to the vaccine, though at least four others, all women, have reportedly been temporarily paralyzed from the vaccines.

The problem isn’t just with pressure by Big Pharma and government officials, all of whom have major incentives to promote the vaccines. It’s also Big Tech and mainstream media who are in on the push. Moreover, they’re preventing journalists, doctors, and activists from publishing warnings about the vaccines. Case-in-point: This article from Natural News about censoring Robert F. Kennedy Jr:

Big Tech now colluding with Big Pharma to keep the truth from Americans as Instagram bans Robert F. Kennedy’s vaccine truths

All American institutions are now wholly ‘owned’ by globalist billionaires who have no loyalty to their country or their fellow citizens; only to profits and control at all costs.

Big Tech — Google, YouTube, Amazon, Facebook, Twitter — have all gotten so big they literally control the flow of information that Americans can see. Study after study has proven as much, and there is no more eminent researcher in this field than Dr. Robert Epstein.

“Google and similar companies like Facebook are completely unregulated in the United States, so they can do whatever they please,” he said in 2019.

“If they all work together in 2020 to support the same presidential candidate, they can shift upwards of 15 million votes with no one knowing that they have been manipulated and without leaving a paper trail,” he said.

That’s precisely what they did, but it’s even worse that vote tampering and stealing American elections, if you can imagine. These same companies control the flow of information in a way that makes Communist regimes like China blush.

In August, before Big Tech helped Joe Biden’s handlers steal the election for him, then-President Donald Trump revealed the truth: Big Tech 100-percent controls what information we see.

“The tech companies are very dishonest about that and about free speech,” Trump told Breitbart News.

He was right, as vaccine researcher and truth-teller Robert F. Kennedy has discovered. He was recently banned from Instagram after he tried to share revealing information about vaccines and why Americans should not just blindly believe they are universally good for humanity.

NPR, which is partially funded by taxpayers, helped perpetuate the lie about why he was censored:

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is now blocked from Instagram after he repeatedly undercut trust in vaccines. Kennedy has also spread conspiracy theories about Bill Gates, accusing him of profiteering off vaccines and attempting to take control of the world’s food supply.

“We removed this account for repeatedly sharing debunked claims about the coronavirus or vaccines,” a spokesperson for Facebook, which owns Instagram, told NPR on Thursday.

Kennedy has been a prominent voice in the anti-vaccine community for years, speaking out against childhood vaccines and promoting controversial and disproven claims that seek to link vaccines with autism.

First of all it isn’t ‘anti-vaccine.’ Kennedy isn’t ‘anti-vaccine’ as much as he is in favor of telling the truth about them and letting Americans decide on their own what they want to do. That is especially important now in the age of the COVID-19 vaccines, one of which (Johnson & Johnson) has been blamed for causing deadly blood clots in several women (but it’s been cleared again for use anyway).

In addition, the vaccine manufactured by Pfizer was recently linked to brain damage and neurodegenerative disease.

But for some reason, Kennedy isn’t allowed to tell his followers or anyone else who will listen that there are inherent dangers to these vaccines.

Even Kennedy’s own family has come out against him.

“We love Robert F. Kennedy Jr., but he is part of a misinformation campaign that’s having heartbreaking — and deadly — consequences,” Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, Joseph P. Kennedy II and Maeve Kennedy McKean wrote in an opinion piece for Politico, another left-wing government mouthpiece pushing unquestioning compliance with getting vaccinated.

Still, Kennedy is soldiering on. He is warning people that the Pfizer vaccine in particular, that the new mRNA technology used to create it and some of the first COVID vaccines, is untested and can lead to serious health problems.

“The current RNA based SARS-CoV-2 vaccines were approved in the U.S. using an emergency order without extensive long term safety testing,” a recent report published in the journal Microbiology & Infectious Diseases noted.

This is a peer-reviewed publication. But Big Tech won’t let Robert F. Kennedy say the same thing.

Why is scientific discourse on the topic of vaccines being quashed? Mainstream media and Big Tech claim to believe the science, but they’re unwilling to allow us to discuss it if we’re not accepting their prescribed narrative.

