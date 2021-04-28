Share the truth















Young people are far less susceptible to both Covid-19 infections as well as serious symptoms. Healthy people, such as track and field stars, are also considered to be safer than most. Being outside away from others is a surefire way to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Why, then, did Oregon force high school junior track star Maggie Williams to wear a face mask while competing?

It’s an asinine policy that has thankfully been reconsidered, but only after Williams passed out at the finish line of a record-breaking race.

Oregon high school junior breaks 800-meter school record and falls face-first at finish line as mask restricts breathing. pic.twitter.com/bN5aPDKO10 — Clarity (@covid_clarity) April 28, 2021

“I felt like I just wasn’t being able to get a full breath, and multiple times of that happening, not being able to get enough air, it just, I just felt super dizzy and then eventually just passed out,” she said.

It isn’t uncommon for athletes to pass out from exhaustion, but it was conspicuous it had never happened to Williams before. Running with masks are brand new experiences. Masks have been scientifically confirmed to greatly reduce the amount of oxygen we take in. As her coach noted, Williams wasn’t sure where she was.

“Clearly in the past this has never happened, and then this race that I was wearing a mask it did happen, which I don’t think is a coincidence,” she said.

It could have been much worse as she struggled to retain consciousness on her way to the ground. She had never passed out during or after a race. It was clear to her and others that the face mask caused the lack of oxygen that sent her plummeting.

Following Williams’ experience, the Oregon health officials changed the guidance to allow students to not wear a mask for non-contact, outdoor sports. She, her father, and her coach were on with Fox News host Laura Ingraham. Her father noted the Biblical component of how her fall opened things up for other athletes in the state.

Lunacy is abundant when it comes to face masks, but there are changes being made. How many more people must be hurt by the mandates before government realizes acknowledges they’ve been playing us for fools?

