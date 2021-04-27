Share the truth















Merriam-Webster, the dictionary company that has built a reputation for pandering to the “woke” crowd and embracing leftist government mandates, has quietly played their own role in pushing the Covid-19 “vaccines” out to the general public. They added a new definition to their listing for the word “vaccines” to match what’s currently being offered to the American people to fight the coronavirus.

NOQ Report first discovered this by accident. It started with an innocuous Tweet I posted and a comment that followed.

Isn't whether or not these are vaccines a matter of definition? It is to Merriam-Webster, at least. pic.twitter.com/oSA0FVIFLy — Pete Finnegan (@Pete_Finnegan) April 27, 2021

It struck me as odd that the (b) definition seemed to match perfectly with the Pfizer and Moderna versions of the Covid vaccines. According to the dictionary, a vaccine is “a preparation of genetic material (such as a strand of synthesized messenger RNA) that is used by the cells of the body to produce an antigenic substance (such as a fragment of virus spike protein).”

The CDC website has a conspicuously similar way of describing the vaccines: “COVID-19 mRNA vaccines give instructions for our cells to make a harmless piece of what is called the “spike protein.” The spike protein is found on the surface of the virus that causes COVID-19.”

But that’s not how Merriam-Webster used to define “vaccines.” A search on Archive.org reveals that the last snapshot of the page before the pandemic did not list the (b) definition for “vaccines.”

Neither the words “mRNA” nor “spike protein” appear anywhere on the page.

For weeks, the expectations have been systematically lowered regarding the efficacy of the “vaccines.” Once considered a pathway to immunity and eventually a return to normalcy without lockdowns, face masks, and social distancing, the bar continues to be lowered. Many are still being told to wear face masks, keep their businesses closed or limited, and maintain safe distances from other people whether we’re vaccinated or not.

Twitter posted a trending topic last week that used very discouraging language to set our expectations even lower. In a post titled, “Vaccination helps reduce the transmission of COVID-19, according to studies and health experts,” the self-proclaimed Big Tech arbiter of truth said, “COVID-19 vaccines are effective at preventing serious illness due to the virus in those who have received them, according to medical experts. While the research on transmission rates and susceptibility among those already vaccinated against COVID-19 is ongoing, medical professionals and health officials advise that all Americans receive a vaccine once they become eligible in order to help reduce the spread of the virus.”

The whole purpose of vaccinations is not to “help reduce” infections. The purpose has always been understood to be near-complete elimination. This is why we rarely see cases of polio or measles. Some vaccines may be slightly less effective, perhaps 98%, but what we’re seeing with the Covid vaccines isn’t even close. The numbers are hard to pin down properly with everyone from the CDC to mainstream media doing everything they can to keep the real information suppressed, but the fact that so many people continue to get sick after taking the vaccine (and often BECAUSE of the vaccine), it’s no wonder companies like Merriam-Webster are trying to give credibility to them while companies like Twitter run cover.

It isn’t uncommon for our language to evolve based on new information. Words get redefined to match a changing world. But this move seems conspicuously political as if an agenda is in play that needs support. Merriam-Webster is happy to oblige.

