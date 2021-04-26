Share the truth















Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene doesn’t hold back on her punches. It’s one of the reasons the firebrand takes flak from both sides of the political aisle. She embarrasses feckless RINOs who are concerned she’ll show their constituents what real Republicans look like and she strikes fear into the hearts of Democrats who prefer the aforementioned feckless RINOs over actual conservatives and Trump-supporting populists.

This is why it’s no surprise she’s being attacked from every angle over a righteous and legitimate call she made on Twitter yesterday regarding fellow Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

.@IlhanMN wants police investigated by a federally funded board appointed by the President I say we investigate her involvement with BLM and riots in MN that caused $1-2 billion in damage to 1,500+ properties. Omar shared the MFF bail bond link that let rioters out of jail. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 25, 2021

The bail bond she was referring to was a “charitable” group called the Minnesota Freedom Fund, a far-left activist organization that collects money to bail out accused rioters, looters, and violent domestic terrorists following the release of the George Floyd video last year. City streets burned across the nation, particularly in Minneapolis and surrounding areas near the location of Floyd’s death.

Many who were bailed out by the fund quickly returned to the streets to commit more acts of domestic terrorism, burning down buildings, looting businesses, tearing down statues, and engaging in full-blown anarcho-communist crimes. They targeted police specifically which has contributed to departments in the area being decimated, causing a sharp rise in crime over the last year.

Omar, an avowed Neo-Marxist under the label “Democratic Socialist,” has plagued this nation with her rhetoric and actions for over two years. As a member of the so-called “Squad.” of young Neo-Marxists in Congress, Omar has been embroiled in controversy from the beginning of her time in Washington DC.

Meanwhile, many on the left view Greene in similar ways, albeit ideologically opposite. She has garnered more attention than any other freshman Representative in this class and arguably even more so than Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez did in her freshman term. Like Omar, Ocasio-Cortez has butted heads with Greene more than once in the last three months.

If anyone involved in the turmoil happening in Minnesota needs to be investigated, it’s not the police. Ilhan Omar should be at the top of the list of people whose actions have caused direct harm to the people in the state.

