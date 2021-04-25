Share the truth















Over two hundred doctors and scientists have come together in support of worldwide distribution of vitamin D to help treat covid infections and reduce hospitalizations, ICU admissions and deaths. The doctors are calling on all governments and healthcare systems around the world to immediately recommend and distribute vitamin D to adult populations.

Article by Lance D. Johnson from Natural News.

Long before covid-19, most of the world’s population was physically primed to suffer from infections. This is because 70 percent of the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D and have subpar immune function. All current medical research shows that vitamin D deficiency is the common denominator behind covid hospitalization, ICU admission, severe illness and death.

Vitamin D is both inexpensive and nontoxic. It could have already been delivered worldwide to people throughout the pandemic, but public health authorities from the NIH to the CDC shamefully took the opposite approach, leading to needless suffering and death.

Addressing vitamin D deficiency should be top priority for governments around the world

Vitamin D deficiency is medically defined as less than 20ng/ml (50nmol/L) and affects over 33 percent of the population. Vitamin D insufficiency is defined as less than 30ng/ml (75nmol/L) and affects over 50 percent of the population. In order to get circulating vitamin D to a minimally sufficient level (30ng/ml), most people are recommended to consume 6,200 international units (IU) of vitamin D each day.

Vitamin D deficiency is more common in people with dark skin, due to their high melanin content, which blocks sunlight absorption. Deficiency is also common for people who are overweight or obese. Vitamin D is fat soluble; therefore, circulating vitamin D levels are higher in people who have a healthy weight. People who live in the Northern Hemisphere are commonly deficient, especially in the winter, when they are indoors and away from the sunlight. The elderly population is also deficient, especially if they are stuck in nursing homes that cordon them off from sunlight.

The doctors have analyzed over 188 scientific papers on vitamin D and concur:

Higher vitamin D blood levels are associated with lower rates of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Many papers indicate that vitamin D affects COVID-19 more strongly than most other health conditions, with increased risk at levels less than 30ng/ml (75nmol/L) and severely greater risk at levels less than 20ng/ml (50nmol/L).

Higher D levels are associated with lower risk of a severe case (hospitalization, ICU or death).

Intervention studies and randomized controlled trials indicate that vitamin D can be a very effective treatment.

Many papers reveal several biological mechanisms by which vitamin D influences COVID-19.

Causal inference modelling, Hill’s criteria, the intervention studies & the biological mechanisms indicate that vitamin D’s influence on COVID-19 is very likely causal, not just correlation.

COVID-19 pandemic sustains itself in large part through infection of those with low vitamin D, and that deaths are concentrated largely in those with deficiency.

Addressing underlying immune deficiency is the most important health responsibility

The doctors and scientists agree that all adults should take 10,000 IU of vitamin D3 every day for at least two weeks to get circulating vitamin D levels to a sufficient level in their blood. They also recommend that every adult take 4,000 IU of vitamin D3 every day afterward to maintain a healthy level. They recommend that high risk groups (dark skin, excess weight) should take double that amount. Patients who are hospitalized with covid-19 should be administered a higher dose, which was instrumental in helping patients recover in two important 2020 studies. Patients who received 60,000 IU vitamin D daily for 7 days were more likely to recover without complications or death.

The doctors also recommend vitamin C intake at 500 mg, twice daily. Since vitamin C is water soluble, it’s best to ingest it intermittently throughout the day. Whole food sources include citrus fruits, camu camu, and amalaki berry. Most people are also deficient in the mineral selenium. These doctors suggest 200 micrograms of selenium per day. Zinc is equally important for stopping viral replication and can be consumed in doses of 30 mg per day.

Quercetin, a natural plant pigment and antioxidant, can help zinc assimilate in the cells. The doctors recommend 250 mg, twice daily. Because severe covid illness shows signs of blood coagulation and thrombosis, the doctors recommend aspirin (325 mg/day) while symptoms lasts. Nitric oxide is also important for keeping oxygen levels up in the blood. The doctors recommend whole food B-complex vitamins, which are highly concentrated in foods like beet root and spirulina. For further treatment, the doctors recommend a prescription of ivermectin, a proven antiviral.

For more on conquering infection, check out VitaminD.News.

Sources include:

Share the truth













