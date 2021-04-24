Share the truth















When Barack Obama came into office, there was a lot of anxiety among conservatives. We knew his agenda was radical (though it seems tame compared to the current administration’s) and with control of the House and Senate, he would have at least two years to commit as much progressive wanton destruction as possible. And we were right. He got Obamacare on the books, which has plagued us in multiple ways ever since.

Former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach was there. He fought side-by-side with other conservatives to fight an empowered Democratic federal government the only ways available: Through states and through the judiciary. That’s the beauty of our constitutional republic. We have multiple layers of checks and balances to slow or even stop a runaway federal government.

On the latest episode of NOQ Report, I sat down with Kobach to discuss the Alliance for Free Citizens, a grassroots organization that is forming a resistance against the radical policies coming from Washington DC today. They are taking on the federal government in much the same way conservatives fought the Obama administration.

“The best form of resistance was coming from the states,” he said. “So this organization works through the states, but works with grassroots — you know, the real engine of the organization is the grassroots people who push it — to use the states as bases of resistance against what Biden is doing, which in many respects is far more radical than what his mentor Barack Obama did.”

The group is working with states by giving them legislative packets that make it easier to get properly worded bills on the floor to contend with DC’s overreach. Of particular interest is the Covid vaccine and election integrity, though there are others available as well.

“For example, we have model legislation,” he said. “Seven bills are up on our website… I would encourage people who are watching this to email them, send them, mail them, whatever, deliver them to you state legislators and say, ‘Hey, we need these in our state.'”

For those of us who reside in blue states, it may be time consider moving. The Biden administration and Democrat-led Congress are working quickly to push forth the most radical federal agenda this nation has ever seen. Their policy proposals mimic California and New York, two states that are currently in the throes of implosion from political perspectives. If red states do not step up, there may be no safe haven.

“We’ve got bills running in Arizona, Pennsylvania, Kansas, Nebraska, a number of other states as well,” he continued. “One has already become law, others have passed the committee stage, others are about to get their committee hearings.”

As readers, viewers, and listeners of the NOQ Report know, we take vaccine tyranny very seriously. The push by governmental and private entities at nearly every level to bully us into taking the Covid vaccine is non-stop and getting stronger. There are already organizations mandating Covid vaccines for participation, included the entire University System of Maryland. Alliance for Free Citizens is fighting back.

“One is a ‘Covid Freedom Act,’ what we call it,” he said. “It says that there will be no Covid passports in the state. The way you do that is you say any private entity that wishes to do business in your state may not require a vaccine for any admission, for any ticket, for any service, to be a passenger on a flight, otherwise that business is prohibited from doing business anywhere in the state.”

Here are overviews of the seven bills available to download on their website:

Election Integrity:

Secure and Fair Elections (“SAFE”) Act

Proof of U.S. citizenship required to register to vote.

The Advance Ballot Confidence (“ABC”) Act

Reining in and securing absentee voting, including prohibiting acceptance of ballots after election day, imposing rigorous signature and witness requirements, restricting the duration of the absentee voting period, requiring justifications to receive an absentee ballot, and creating chain of custody rules.

Protecting Individual Liberty During a Pandemic:

The COVID Freedom Act

Reining in COVID crackdowns, including preventing mandatory vaccinations, preventing overly broad shutdowns of business, keeping houses of worship open, and keeping state capitols open so the public can attend and observe their legislative sessions.

Immigration Enforcement and Jobs Protection:

The State Immigration Total Enforcement (“SITE”) Act

Immigration omnibus bill, including multiple provisions that legislators may select: prohibiting sanctuary cities, taxing remittances by illegal aliens to their home countries, requiring police to check the immigration status of those they pull over on the road (e.g., AZ SB 1070), denying bail to illegal aliens arrested for crimes, denying public benefits to illegal aliens, and prohibiting businesses from deducting as business expenses wages paid to illegal aliens).

The Legal Workforce Act

Making E-Verify Mandatory (drafted to track the Supreme Court decision in Whiting v. Chamber of Commerce).

Education:

The Teaching Racial and Universal Equality (“TRUE”) Act

Prohibiting educational institutions and organizations that teach critical race theory from receiving state funds or state contracts.

Encouraging Marriage:

The Family Assistance and Incentives Reform (“FAIR”) Act

Incentives to get married and have children – and strengthen our wider society.

If we are to stand a chance of surviving the next two years of Democrat control at the federal level, we must turn to the states and judiciary for relief. The Constitution was written to hold government back. Now more than ever, we must invoke it.

Watch this interview on Locals or listen to it on Apple Podcasts.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

