They’re busy counting votes in Arizona, again.

Article by Joseph Farah from WND.

You might recall this was the state that was called early on election night by the Fox News team – but took days to reveal a “victory” by Joe Biden by 10,000 votes of 3.2 million supposedly cast. Why were they so sure?

Oh, and for the record, there were no illegal alien votes disqualified. None! They were not searched for. Neither were the voter rolls cleaned. And don’t forget about the people who went to the polls and were told, “You’ve already voted. You’re not eligible.”

If you believe that, you probably voted for Joe Biden because he was the most articulate, most prescient, most lucid, most visionary, most capable presidential candidate in American history.

It’s just that some voters in Arizona are stubborn. They can’t believe that Biden got some 81 million votes nationwide in the election, more than Donald J. Trump’s 74 million and Barack Obama’s 69 million. He did this without campaigning! He got just enough votes to outpoll the most popular president and beloved leader ever.

Imagine that.

Republicans who control the Arizona Senate have hired four firms to audit the 2020 Maricopa County election results and perform a forensic challenge over 40 days of all votes cast in the county – 2.1 million – to determine if their suspicions are correct.

What are the Democrats doing?

Because they are so confident that the results will be upheld, they are suing to block the audit to ensure there are no questions asked.

“Election observation and transparency is a core tenet of American elections,” the Democrats insisted in a letter. “While observers from political parties seek to ensure that election administration does not disadvantage their campaigns, nonpartisan observers are interested in promoting integrity, transparency, and efficiency in the electoral process. Observers focus on checking compliance with election administration regulations and procedures. These procedures, such as the method of hand-counting and the forms used to collect, report, and aggregate vote totals, will impact the accuracy and integrity of the audit.”

They are saying that no one is capable of doing the job without impacting the accuracy and integrity of the election. Republicans have chosen an independent firm called Cyber Ninjas, a Florida-based cybersecurity company. They will be assisted by three others – Wake Technology Services Inc., CyFIR LLC and Digital Discovery.

It is said to be the most extensive forensic audit in history – with a purpose. The American voting public has an absolute right to see that the most suspicious election ever has a REAL TEST! First Arizona, then Georgia and Pennsylvania and Michigan and Nevada and Wisconsin – maybe even Virginia and New Mexico.

Why would we want to know the truth? How could we not insist on knowing the truth?

Was Joe Biden’s win legitimate, or was Donald Trump robbed? We must know!

“Our people need to be assured that the Senate and Maricopa County can work together on this audit, to bring integrity to the election process,” Arizona State Senate President Karen Fann said in a statement. “As Board Chair (Jack) Sellers and County Recorder (Stephen) Richer wrote in the Arizona Republic, ‘a democracy cannot survive if its people do not believe elections are free and fair.'”

And just so no one will be disappointed by the results, the audit will be livestreamed for public viewing, and officials say there will be 24-7 private security inside and outside of the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix throughout the process.

This may be the beginning … of getting to the truth.

This may be the beginning … of getting our country back!

