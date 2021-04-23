Share the truth















Today, The Two Mikes welcomed back Lt. General Tom McInerney, who was kind enough to provide us and our listeners with an update on how the war to eliminate America’s China-backed, domestic enemies is going.

The General, as always, was crystal clear with his analysis. China, he said, irrefutably introduced the Wuhan Flu into the United States, and that action amounted to a biological attack on the republic. The General also was very clear that the CDC and other federal health agencies lied — and are lying — with their claim that there is a pandemic.

There never was a pandemic, what there was, was a successful operation to scare Americans, test their willingness to mindlessly obey illegal orders (masks, distancing, closing schools and businesses, etc.), and break the American economy. The General also very clearly called on Americans not to take any of the vaccines being offered, as the evidence is accumulating that they will cause substantial future harm to those who are inoculated.

When asked about why President Trump is pushing it so hard, he said, “I think that because he got Operation Warp Speed, got it out so quickly, that he’s letting his pride get in the way of the reality of what is in that product. He doesn’t know that or appreciate it, and he trusts people.”

Finally, General McInerney urged all Americans to keep their eyes closely fixed on the vote auditing now going on in Maricopa County, Arizona. That transparent audit will show the depth of election rigging that occurred in 2020, and it will have a domino impact on the 5 other states where huge voting fraud occurred.

If you doubt that, just remember that The Democratic Party has 70 lawyers working to stop the audit, and that reports from Arizona claim that BLM and ANTIFA terrorists are checking into hotels near the convention center where the audit is being done. Seems the good guys are over the target and the bastards are a bit frantic.

